Is it time for Taylor to play hardball with Colts?
Shane Steichen said Jonathan Taylor will play when the medical staff clears him, but Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on why the RB should be strategic even when he’s expected to play.
PFT plays The Grid: Featuring LAR, CAR, DAL, PHI
Mike Florio and Chris Simms solve a special puzzle The Grid made for PFT Live, featuring the Rams, Panthers and undrafted players across the top, with the Cowboys, Eagles and 1,000+ receiving yards on the side.
Jones drags feet adding Johnson to Ring of Honor
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why it makes Jerry Jones look “very petty” by failing to add Jimmy Johnson, who is a Pro Football Hall of Famer, to the Cowboys Ring of Honor.
Could NFL players adopt NBA mold to chase titles?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms question if we eventually could see a shift where NFL players aim to achieve early and lay the foundation to chase titles later in their careers, like Tom Brady did.
Mahomes studying Brady’s model for play, contracts
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a deep dive into the ways Patrick Mahomes is examining Tom Brady’s method, both on the field and from a financial standpoint.
Pickens says he’s the best receiver in the world
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect how George Pickens channels his raw physicality into his play and evaluate how the Steelers look heading into the 2023 NFL season.
Patrick to miss season due to Achilles tear
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore how the Broncos will fare with the news Tim Patrick is out for the season due to a training camp injury for the second year in a row.
Hamlin practices in pads for first time in return
Mike Florio and Chris Simms marvel at the fact Damar Hamlin is back to practicing in pads less than a year after suffering cardiac arrest and dissect the mental side of what he’ll have to work through.
How Moss’ broken arm affects Taylor situation
Zack Moss is expected to miss six weeks after breaking his arm in practice, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to examine how this plays to Jonathan Taylor’s advantage.
What game show would NFL rookies win?
Bijan Robinson, Rashee Rice, Devon Achane, Deuce Vaughn, Jahmyr Gibbs, Jonathan Mingo, Jake Haener, Clayton Tune, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Michael Mayer, Marvin Mims, Tank Bigsby and Zay Flowers discuss the shows they'd win.
What Madden ratings are rookies focused on?
Anthony Richardson, Michael Wilson, Zach Charbonnet, Roschon Johnson, Luke Schoonmaker, Tyree Wilson, Kendre Miller, Dalton Kincaid, Will Levis and Will Anderson name the Madden ratings most important to them.
NFL rookies name their most useless talents
Jalen Carter, Aidan O'Connell, Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Chase Brown, Jalin Hyatt, Kendre Miller, Quentin Johnston, Tre Tucker, Tyler Scott, Marvin Mims, Sean Clifford and Tank Dell describe their useless talents.
Rivera: Prior team name used with ‘utmost respect’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms question if Washington ownership was, in a way, putting out a feeler about the old Washington team name discuss why it’s just unrealistic for the Commanders to bring that name back.