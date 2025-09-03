Skip navigation
PFT preseason awards: OROY, DROY, MVP, more
Hunter's main focus will be offensive
Simms: Ravens are 'clearly' most talented AFC team
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Aaron Glenn: Jets won't be trading Breece Hall
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
PFT preseason awards: OROY, DROY, MVP, more
Hunter’s main focus will be offensive
Simms: Ravens are ‘clearly’ most talented AFC team
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Hunter's main focus will be offensive
September 3, 2025 08:42 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out how the Jaguars plan to utilize Travis Hunter in his rookie season and why playing CB will come second to being a WR.
01:49
Key players to watch: Ravens vs. Bills
07:13
PFT preseason awards: OROY, DROY, MVP, more
06:09
Simms: Ravens are ‘clearly’ most talented AFC team
12:48
Clock is ticking on McDermott’s shot with Allen
04:01
PFT Power Rankings: Eagles atop throne in Week 1
04:54
Schottenheimer encourages Cowboys to ‘play free’
05:43
Jones will be biggest challenge for Schottenheimer
05:45
Why Cowboys made Schottenheimer head coach
13:08
Sirianni downplays banner to keep Eagles focused
10:41
Ojomo’s Nigerian upbringing inspires his ambition
01:35
Warren will start season as primary back
07:02
Week 1 waiver wire TEs: Strange, Smith rise to top
01:31
Brown a fantasy bargain depending on targets
13:36
Superflex draft analysis: Comparing depth, values
01:07
NFL MVP odds: Daniels, Mahomes can challenge Lamar
04:09
Prioritize Young, Penix Jr. among waiver wire QBs
09:43
Veterans Brown, Allen lead Week 1 waiver wire WRs
10:52
Week 1 waiver wire RBs: Add Gordon, Browns’ duo
01:40
Cowboys vs. Eagles NFL season opener best bets
02:08
Look for ‘way in’ to KC’s team total over vs. LAC
02:02
Steelers worth betting on as Rodgers faces Jets
02:37
MVP prediction: Can Ravens’ Jackson ‘win big game’
02:04
NFL Super Bowl picks: Ravens have what it takes
02:50
CIN, SF favored to return to playoffs in 2025
02:04
AFC Playoff predictions: Can Ravens get over hump?
03:56
NFC Playoff Bracket: Can Detroit Lions make a run?
01:35
Falcons as home underdog is a strong play
01:59
Target Rattler TDs or rushing yards in Week 1
01:45
Bet on Giants’ Nabers, Wilson against Commanders
01:39
Harris playing Week 1 is a ‘possibility’
01:35
Impact players: Boston College vs. Michigan State
02:54
Highlights: Valkyries stay hot, Mercury tops Fever
30
Heroes, hopefuls, hot heads gather at WWT Raceway
33:33
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España Stage 10
01:32
Orioles’ Jackson ‘needs’ to be on fantasy radars
01:29
Add Tolle despite concerns with innings, schedule
01:29
Fantasy impact of Merrill’s return, Bogaerts to IL
04:28
Biggest crashes of the 2025 Pro Motocross season
14:55
Liberty in tough spot but shouldn’t panic yet
01:34
Rams’ Stafford in ‘bad spot’ vs. Texans in Week 1
01:23
Dolphins’ Hill a fantasy ‘bargain’ despite risks
07:51
‘Brilliant’ Bournemouth take care of Spurs
19:46
Analyzing Liverpool’s tactical victory v. Arsenal
15:00
Wilson, Collier battle for MVP as Aces face Lynx
15:59
Breer on Stafford injury, Parsons trade, Tampa Bay
15:37
DeBoer, Alabama ‘got roughed up’ by Florida State
02:11
Isak’s first interview since Liverpool transfer
25:37
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 3
04:30
VAR ‘changed the whole game’ in Chelsea’s win
07:19
PL RAW: Szoboszlai brings Anfield to its feet
04:41
Highlights: Wissa’s best Premier League moments
09:38
What we learned from Man United’s win over Burnley
16:47
Is Wirtz becoming a concern for Slot’s Liverpool?
05:52
Most surprising NFL Futures Odds and picks
03:13
Belichick, UNC were ‘woefully unprepared’ vs. TCU
04:07
Griffin III: Arch Manning struggled, looked off
01:42
Stafford’s back will be ‘an issue of management’
04:03
Hill not named a captain amid Miami’s ‘toxic stew’
04:56
Why Hurts must take an active role with new OC
02:07
Bland agrees to four-year extension with Cowboys
