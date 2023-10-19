Watch Now
Jaguars-Saints injuries to affect quality of game
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into a plethora of injuries for the TNF matchup and outline why this is an unfortunate reality of having a short week.
Chiefs turn to Hardman to add offensive weapon
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate the Jets’ move to trade Mecole Hardman back to the Chiefs, as well as note that NFL free agent Frank Clark is visiting Kansas City on Thursday.
What’s More Likely: NFL Week 7 storylines to watch
Mike Florio and Chris Simms play a round of “What’s More Likely’ to weigh in on the Dolphins going head-to-head with the Eagles, Justin Herbert up against Patrick Mahomes and more.
DraftKings TNF props: Jaguars vs. Saints
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into passing props, rushing props and more, all provided by DraftKings Sportsbooks, ahead of Week 7’s TNF matchup between the Jaguars and Saints.
McDaniel defends Dolphins’ Tua-led offense
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to Mike McDaniel’s response to a question about Tua Tagovailoa and explore how the Dolphins can prove their QB's value.
Cardinals have ‘business reason’ to sit Murray
Kyler Murray returned to practice Wednesday, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to examine if it’s in the Cardinals’ best interest to stick with the QB or look to move on.
Is Richardson’s play style restricting his career?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect Anthony Richardson’s physicality and map out why the way he takes hits is also doing damage, after the QB has to undergo a season-ending shoulder surgery.
Watson unclear if he’ll be 100% again this season
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack Deshaun Watson’s explanation about why he hasn’t been playing and shed light on why Kevin Stefanski should’ve volunteered the information about his rotator cuff.
Is it advantageous to study a coach’s play sheet?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss if there’s any advantage to be gleamed from reading a picture of a team’s play sheet and evaluate if there’s any real concern with hiding coaches' mouths behind a play sheet.
Lawrence must balance toughness, smart decision
With Trevor Lawrence questionable due to a knee injury for TNF, Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on how the QB should make that call, as well as what the Jags have in backup C.J. Beathard.
PFT PM Mailbag: NFL players in the Olympics
Mike Florio opens up the mailbag to discuss the logistics of NFL players in the Olympics, the criticism that comes with playing for the Dallas Cowboys and more.
How Richardson fits into QB injury narrative
Mike Florio unpacks what Anthony Richardson's season-ending surgery means for the Indianapolis Colts, and how it adds to the ongoing storyline of QB injuries this NFL season.
Florio: NFL is ‘failing to protect’ fans at games
Mike Florio discusses the recent trend of fights breaking out among fans at NFL games and ways the league can protect its paying customers, including increased security and a decrease in alcohol sales.