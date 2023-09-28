Watch Now
Jets can’t get a marquee QB with Rodgers out
Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out why Trevor Siemian makes the most sense for the Jets, given they couldn’t afford to create more chaos with Zach Wilson, knowing Aaron Rodgers will come back next season.
How Rodgers can help stabilize Jets from sidelines
Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out all the ways Aaron Rodgers can have a positive influence on the Jets even though he’s not playing, especially given all the young players on the team.
Lions have built well-balanced offense with Goff
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect how the Lions have developed an offense that doesn’t solely rely on Jared Goff, which allows them to play complementary football.
Evaluating ceilings for Packers, Lions in 2023
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline what the Packers and the Lions are capable of this season, given both teams have been on the up swing but still are not in the elite tier of the league.
Can Packers’ D take steam out of Lions’ offense?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore why the Lions’ offense is so lethal and has few weaknesses, as well as weigh how the Packers’ defense will be able to manage them.
Hutchinson has ‘turned the corner’ in year two
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a deep dive into how Aidan Hutchinson has shown growth since his rookie season, where he already was impressive.
Lions-Packers is Love’s chance to silence haters
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why this is a critically important game for the NFC North, after the Lions defeated the Packers in the last game of the season, and how this is a key opportunity for Jordan Love.
Cooper non-TD illustrates need for full-time refs
After NFL officials robbed wide receiver Amari Cooper of a potential touchdown, Mike Florio says it's yet another prime example of why NFL officials need to be full-time employees.
PFT PM Mailbag: What if Fields had more support?
Mike Florio takes and answers fan questions from the mailbag, discussing Justin Fields, inquiries about current and future scheduling, and more.
How Genius Sports can change NFL betting world
Mike Florio unpacks the potential impact of Genius Sports' new BetVision, which incorporates betting into NFL live streams, and how it could open a "whole new universe" of betting options for fans.
Assessing NFL’s progress with exposure overseas
With the NFL playing its first London game in Week 4, Mike Florio assesses the league's progress, or lack thereof, overseas and the possibility of full-time franchises being created in Europe.
Bills D-Line continued to dominate vs. Washington
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed go inside the numbers of the Buffalo Bills' win over the Washington Commanders by taking a closer look at the stellar play of the Bills defense, specifically the pressure leaders.