 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Jets can’t get a marquee QB with Rodgers out

September 28, 2023 08:23 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out why Trevor Siemian makes the most sense for the Jets, given they couldn’t afford to create more chaos with Zach Wilson, knowing Aaron Rodgers will come back next season.
Up Next
nbc_pft_rodgers_230928.jpg
5:52
How Rodgers can help stabilize Jets from sidelines
Now Playing
nbc_pft_goff_230928.jpg
4:28
Lions have built well-balanced offense with Goff
Now Playing
nbc_pft_midtier_230928.jpg
3:41
Evaluating ceilings for Packers, Lions in 2023
Now Playing
nbc_pft_gbdefense_230928.jpg
10:20
Can Packers’ D take steam out of Lions’ offense?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_hutchinsonv2_230928.jpg
3:12
Hutchinson has ‘turned the corner’ in year two
Now Playing
nbc_pft_lovev2_230928.jpg
8:50
Lions-Packers is Love’s chance to silence haters
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_nflfulltimeoffv2_230927.jpg
4:34
Cooper non-TD illustrates need for full-time refs
Now Playing
JF.jpg
22:34
PFT PM Mailbag: What if Fields had more support?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_realtimebettingadvice_230927.jpg
5:55
How Genius Sports can change NFL betting world
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_nfleurope_230927.jpg
5:17
Assessing NFL’s progress with exposure overseas
Now Playing
nbc_simms_washbuff_230927.jpg
4:17
Bills D-Line continued to dominate vs. Washington
Now Playing
nbc_simms_draftkings_230927.jpg
2:04
McDaniel emerges as favorite for Coach of the Year
Now Playing