Watch Now
PFT Draft: Best scorers in NFL history
On the heels of Caitlin Clark's historic scoring achievement, Mike Florio and Myles Simmons highlight the best scorers in NFL history in this edition of the PFT Draft.
Up Next
Sneed hopes Chiefs can afford him and Jones
Sneed hopes Chiefs can afford him and Jones
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss the Chiefs' current free-agent situations with Chris Jones and L'Jarius Sneed.
Could Staley become the 49ers’ next DC?
Could Staley become the 49ers' next DC?
PFT evaluates whether there's anything to recent rumors connecting former Chargers head coach Brandon Staley to the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator opening.
Florio: McCarthy ‘not wired to grind creatively’
Florio: McCarthy ‘not wired to grind creatively’
Pro Football Talk reflects on Emmitt Smith's comments about Mike McCarthy's status as the Dallas Cowboys head coach and explains why he's not suited for critical moments.
Zimmer: Dallas’ defense ‘won’t reinvent the wheel’
Zimmer: Dallas' defense 'won't reinvent the wheel’
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons analyze Mike Zimmer's fit as Dallas' new defense coordinator and debate whether players will mesh with his old-school coaching style.
Falcons, Steelers among landing spots for Cousins
Falcons, Steelers among landing spots for Cousins
PFT examines DraftKings Sportsbooks landing spot odds for Kirk Cousins in 2024 if the Minnesota Vikings decide to move on from him.
PFT Mailbag: LV’s future as a Super Bowl host city
PFT Mailbag: LV's future as a Super Bowl host city
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons open up the mailbag to discuss Las Vegas’ future as a Super Bowl host city, Dak Prescott’s leverage in contract negotiations and more.
Analyzing NFL schedule system as offseason begins
Analyzing NFL schedule system as offseason begins
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss several aspects of the NFL scheduling system as the offseason begins.
Kingsbury dodges question on USC’s Williams
Kingsbury dodges question on USC's Williams
PFT reacts to Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury sidestepping questions about his negotiations with the Raiders and star QB prospect Caleb Williams.
Smith earns fully guaranteed salary for 2024
Smith earns fully guaranteed salary for 2024
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons highlight why the Seahawks made a good choice in allowing Geno Smith to collect his $12.7M fully guaranteed salary for 2024.
Chiefs sign DC Spagnuolo to contract extension
Chiefs sign DC Spagnuolo to contract extension
Pro Football Talk reacts to the Chiefs signing defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo to a contract extension after becoming the first coordinator to win four Super Bowls.
Chiefs must ‘open the checkbook’ for Jones quickly
Chiefs must 'open the checkbook' for Jones quickly
PFT examines Chris Jones' comments about wanting to return to the Chiefs and share why the organization must work quickly to extend their superstar defensive tackle.