Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
Quinn has leg up given experience with Parsons
Eagles must get Brown more in the mix
Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch slated Week 2
Other PFT Content
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Peacock
Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch slated Week 2
September 10, 2025 09:08 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons examine how the Eagles and Chiefs look different from the Super Bowl and provide an update on Xavier Worthy, who is considered “day to day.”
Related Videos
04:20
Quinn has leg up given experience with Parsons
02:35
Eagles must get Brown more in the mix
05:32
PFT Draft: Those who could use a Week 1 do-over
04:45
Why Watson’s reported extension is a ‘win-win’
02:33
Daniels’ wrist appears to be a ‘non-issue’
03:19
Parsons sheds light on how to defend Daniels
11:53
Moody could be better off with a fresh start
14:06
PFT Power Rankings: DET, KC fall Week 2, LAC rise
02:13
Why Cousins is QB to watch amid Purdy injuries
02:56
Kittle being on IR will force him to rest, heal
15:54
Does Carter’s punishment change the precedent?
01:44
Player spotlight: Falcons vs. Vikings on SNF
01:25
Williams’ struggles ‘very concerning’ for Bears
11:59
Ranking QBs on new teams’ debut performances
02:01
Vikings leapfrog Lions in odds to win division
01:26
Jones can be ‘point guard’ for SF if Purdy is out
17:03
Bears ‘will be sick’ with blown lead vs. Vikings
01:05
Early-week bets for Eagles-Chiefs, Falcons-Vikings
05:41
J.J. McCarthy rallies Vikings past Williams, Bears
05:12
Colts’ Jones headlines QB waiver wire for Week 2
05:29
Fannin leads TE waiver wire after Kittle injury
03:57
Bigsby traded from Jaguars to Eagles
03:34
Look to Browns’ Sampson on Week 2 RB waiver wire
05:16
Washington leads deep league WR waiver wire adds
13:22
Target Johnston, Brown for Week 2 WR waiver wires
01:53
Early favorites for Offensive Rookie of the Year
01:44
Lions and Bears total is high, target the under
01:32
Can Jags catch Bengals in early-season lull?
01:50
‘Exercise patience’ with NFC north futures bets
02:10
Can Fields keep it going vs. Bills defense?
Latest Clips
11:12
Highlights: USMNT vs. Japan (En Español)
01:17
Balogun doubles USMNT’s lead over Japan
11:52
Crenshaw: Bradley, Donald face ‘so much’ pressure
01:21
Zendejas strikes first for USMNT against Japan
08:18
HLs: Women’s Folds of Honor Collegiate, Round 2
01:21
Analyzing Texas A&M’s OL vs. Notre Dame’s defense
01:20
Top impact players: Ohio vs. Ohio State
39:52
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España Stage 16
04:08
Procore Champ. ‘feels like a combine’ for Team USA
04:33
Rory’s comments could point to global influx
05:24
BMW PGA ‘important’ for European Ryder Cup team
01:25
McCarthy went ‘legend mode’ for Vikings on MNF
01:27
Bigsby trade boosts Etienne stock, hampers Shipley
01:53
Anderson’s mindset key to snowboarding success
05:56
SMX Playoffs 2025: zMax Dragway biggest moments
05:08
Belichick-Pats situation ‘feels like high school’
05:33
Russini: Vikings are built to win a Super Bowl
07:53
McCarthy ‘is a winner’, shows composure in debut
13:33
Wickersham: Namath the most important QB ever
05:44
HLs: Men’s Folds of Honor Collegiate, Round 2
02:07
Target McCaffrey versus Saints with SF injuries
02:21
Highlights: Dream stay hot, blow out Sun
08:55
Florio: Belichick ‘acts like 5-year-old’ with ban
04:58
Williams’ speed will be a ‘weapon’ for Johnson
04:28
PFT Draft: Week 1 winners
01:04
Suspension ‘still on the table’ for Carter
14:37
McCarthy showed leadership intangibles in comeback
03:37
At some point ‘injury bug’ is more than ‘bad luck’
04:05
Florio: Giants ‘not good enough’ for 2025 schedule
09:20
McDaniel is moving towards hot seat quickly
