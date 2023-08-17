Watch Now
Slay confident Smith will be best WR in NFL soon
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate DeVonta Smith’s abilities and potential for growth, after Darius Slay gave a glowing perspective about the WR.
Cook’s deal protects Jets for potential suspension
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the significant aspects of Dalvin Cook’s contract with the Jets, including a structural component pertaining to a potential suspension.
Jones offers Love advice about replacing a legend
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on the differences between Mac Jones taking the helm in NE a year after Tom Brady, versus Jordan Love replacing Aaron Rodgers after studying behind him for three years.
Colts excuse Taylor to deal with personal matter
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why the Colts are doing everything they can to mend their relationship with Jonathan Taylor.
Analyzing risks of fights at joint NFL practices
With a number of fights on the rise at joint training camp practices, Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out what the end game is that would cause the league to get involved.
Rivera still not ready to name Howell starting QB
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why it’s time for the Commanders to roll with Sam Howell and grow the connection between him and Eric Bieniemy.
Thibodeaux must be a ‘tone setter’ for Giants
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on Wink Martindale’s expectations for Kayvon Thibodeaux and explore how he needs to really elevate his game this season.
Humphrey’s absence could expose Ravens secondary
Marlon Humphrey is expected to miss at least a month due to surgery on his foot, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to examine how this will affect the Ravens early in the season.
PFT Draft: Youngsters we need to see more from
From Najee Harris to Travon Walker, Mike Florio and Chris Simms name which young players need to show more next season.
Preseason Week 2 keys to watch: Browns vs. Eagles
Mike Florio and Chris Simms lay out expectations for the Browns and Eagles in their second preseason outing, including players to keep a close eye on, who is under pressure and more.
Current starting QB we wouldn’t want to make mad
Mike Florio and Chris Simms play a round of "Fill in the Blank" to name which current starting QBs they'd be nervous to anger.
Bitonio details ‘cheap shots’ at CLE-PHI practice
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why it takes a tremendous amount of trust between coaches when electing to do joint practices and analyze the pros and cons.