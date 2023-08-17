 Skip navigation
Watch Now

Slay confident Smith will be best WR in NFL soon

August 17, 2023 08:48 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate DeVonta Smith’s abilities and potential for growth, after Darius Slay gave a glowing perspective about the WR.
