 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Stafford struggles to connect with younger players

August 29, 2023 08:48 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons explore how Matthew Stafford's dynamic is different from more legendary veterans like Aaron Rodgers and offer suggestions for how he could better connect with younger players.
Up Next
nbc_pft_nfceastpview_230829.jpg
7:36
NFC East predictions: Where teams will finish
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mikelancev2_230829.jpg
5:45
McCarthy had no problem with Lance trade process
Now Playing
nbc_pft_howellrivera_230829.JPG
2:44
Rivera regrets not playing Howell sooner in 2022
Now Playing
nbc_pft_marsette_230829.jpg
9:10
NFL 53-man roster deadline: Early transactions
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jonesonhurts_230929.jpg
11:20
Jones claims DAL would’ve drafted Hurts if he fell
Now Playing
nbc_pft_playersarehuman_230829.jpg
15:01
NFL players are human at 53-man roster deadline
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mccoy_230829.jpg
12:03
Cardinals release McCoy, keep Murray on PUP
Now Playing
nbc_pft_cardinalstank_230829.jpg
17:16
Are the Cardinals showing early signs of tanking?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mvp_230828.jpg
8:43
PFT Draft: NFL Preseason MVPs
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jimmyg_230828.jpg
10:40
Preseason Week 3 superlatives: ‘Reunited’ award
Now Playing
nbc_pft_cjstroud_230828.jpg
3:17
Texans name Stroud QB1 after preseason finale
Now Playing
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_230828.jpg
5:47
Rodgers’ chemistry with the Jets ‘comes to life’
Now Playing