Rodgers: The goal is to come back this year
Aaron Rodgers talks with Britney Eurton about the attending the Breeders' Cup, horse racing and how he is recovering from his Achilles surgery.
King, Eisen reminisce on 20 years of NFL Network
Peter King welcomes Rich Eisen to recall the beginnings of NFL Network and Eisen's experience there over its 20-year run.
Chase: Bengals’ offense is ‘versatile, unselfish’
Devin McCourty sits down with superstar WR Ja'Marr Chase to discuss his path to playing football, what changed for the Bengals' offense in Week 8 and Cincinnati's upcoming matchup against Buffalo.
Johnson paces Steelers against Titans on TNF
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew reacts to the Pittsburgh Steelers' Thursday Night Football win over the Tennessee Titans -- headlined from a fantasy standpoint by Diontae Johnson.
NFL focused on growth of international games
Peter King sits down with NFL Executive VP, Club Business, International, & League Events Peter O'Reilly who spoke on the future of the NFL International Series ahead of the Dolphins-Chiefs matchup in Germany.
Week 9 Pick-Up Lines: Saints’ Shaheed or Kamara?
Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers give Matthew Berry their pick-up lines for Week 9, focusing in on a couple New Orleans Saints over/under receiving yards lines (per DraftKings Sportsbook).
Bills’ Davis trending up in fantasy ahead of SNF
Fantasy Football Happy Hour shares what matchups they're looking forward to ahead of Week 9, including Dolphins-Chiefs in Germany and Bills-Bengals on Sunday Night Football.
Regression Files: ‘Stick with’ Higgins in Wk. 9
Denny Carter walks through his fantasy football regression files for NFL Week 9, including some positive regression for Tee Higgins and a "screaming" negative regression candidate in Rashid Shaheed.
What will Browns’ Watson look like if he plays?
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's injury is one of a few the Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew are tracking ahead of Week 9.
Cowboys face major ‘test’ vs. Eagles in Week 9
Ahead of the NFC East matchup between the Eagles and Cowboys, Mike Florio and Charean Williams explain why the game is more important for Dallas in order to set themselves up to win the division.
Show Me Something Week 9: Stroud, Love, Hall
Mike Florio and Charean Williams run through which players they need to see something out of in Week 9 including CJ Stroud, Jordan Love, Jaren Hall and Daniel Jones.
NFL’s abroad presence grows in big MIA-KC matchup
Peter King joins PFT from Frankfurt, Germany to discuss whether the Dolphins have an edge over the Chiefs because of their travel schedule, the NFL's growing presence abroad and what to expect from Tyreek Hill.