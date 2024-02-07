Watch Now
Top impact players in Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Focus analyzes the top players to watch in Super Bowl LVIII, including Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce for the Chiefs and Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey for the 49ers.
Nantz describes the art of calling the Super Bowl
Jim Nantz joins Dan Patrick to discuss what goes into calling NFL games, whether he chooses when to cut to Taylor Swift and the gratitude he feels for his illustrious career.
Musburger discusses evolution of gambling in NFL
Brent Musburger joins Dan Patrick in Las Vegas to discuss the NFL's relationship with gambling, Joe Namath's guarantee in Super Bowl III, the Hall of Fame and much more.
Cam: Need to normalize telling truth about Purdy
Cam Newton shares how studying a playbook as a QB is similar to memorizing lines as an actor, recalls being "emotionally tired" before playing in the Super Bowl, and why he would tell Brock Purdy to "silence the noise."
2024 NFL Draft prospect preview: QB Williams
USC's Caleb Williams is the favorite for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, so Pro Football Focus breaks down his college career, and why he has all the makings of a franchise QB.
Top five offensive free agents in the NFL
Pro Football Focus takes a closer look at the best offensive free agents in the NFL, including QB Kirk Cousins, WR Tee Higgins, WR Michael Pittman Jr., WR Mike Evans and OT Tyron Smith.
Ever Wonder: How did the Super Bowl get its name?
Ever wonder why the NFL championship is called the Super Bowl? Take a look back and discover the origin of the iconic sporting event's name.
King shares why Purdy can handle SB LVIII pressure
Peter King joins Matthew Berry and Jay Croucher in Las Vegas to reflect on Brock Purdy's path to the 49ers and Super Bowl LVIII, what Kliff Kingsbury to the Commanders means and more.
Clark: Mahomes ‘makes miracles look easy’
Kevin Clark joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to explore why we’re witnessing history with Patrick Mahomes, as well as rip through the head coaching hires he likes the most and the least.
Mad Dog doesn’t foresee Mahomes catching Brady
Chris “Mad Dog” Russo joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to analyze how the Chiefs will be able to maintain a future that grows with Patrick Mahomes, rip through Super Bowl trivia and more.
Goodell doesn’t back idea of streaming-only SB
Mike Florio, Chris Simms and Myles Simmons note that just because Roger Goodell said a "streaming-only Super Bowl" won’t happen in his time, it doesn’t mean it will never happen.
Goodell addresses comments on legalized gambling
Mike Florio, Chris Simms and Myles Simmons spell out why the NFL could benefit from increased transparency and why the league didn’t have to embrace gambling just because it was legalized.
Munoz recalls different mindset for SB appearances
Pro Football Hall of Fame OL Anthony Munoz joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to describe the differences between his two Super Bowl appearances, how his baseball roots came in handy in the NFL and more.