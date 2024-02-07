 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kelce_USA.jpg
Super Bowl 2024 Picks: Expert Predictions from Rotoworld and NBC Sports Staff for Super Bowl LVIII
NFC Championship - Detroit Lions v San Francisco 49ers
The Funnel Defense Report: Super Bowl Edition
World Athletics Championships. Budapest 2023.
Track medalist Mohamed Katir plans to appeal provisional suspension in whereabouts case

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_woodsgenesis_240207.jpg
Tiger commits to playing Genesis Invitational
nbc_golf_gt_jthomason16_240207.jpg
Thomas embraces chaos of TPC Scottsdale’s No. 16
nbc_golf_gt_dixonon16_240207.jpg
The ‘rowdy runway’ of No. 16 at TPC Scottsdale

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kelce_USA.jpg
Super Bowl 2024 Picks: Expert Predictions from Rotoworld and NBC Sports Staff for Super Bowl LVIII
NFC Championship - Detroit Lions v San Francisco 49ers
The Funnel Defense Report: Super Bowl Edition
World Athletics Championships. Budapest 2023.
Track medalist Mohamed Katir plans to appeal provisional suspension in whereabouts case

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_woodsgenesis_240207.jpg
Tiger commits to playing Genesis Invitational
nbc_golf_gt_jthomason16_240207.jpg
Thomas embraces chaos of TPC Scottsdale’s No. 16
nbc_golf_gt_dixonon16_240207.jpg
The ‘rowdy runway’ of No. 16 at TPC Scottsdale

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Top impact players in Super Bowl LVIII

February 7, 2024 10:28 AM
Pro Football Focus analyzes the top players to watch in Super Bowl LVIII, including Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce for the Chiefs and Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey for the 49ers.
Up Next
nbc_dps_jimnantz_240207.jpg
10:12
Nantz describes the art of calling the Super Bowl
Now Playing
nbc_dps_brentmusburgerfullintv_240207.jpg
19:04
Musburger discusses evolution of gambling in NFL
Now Playing
nbc_dps_camnewtonintv_240207.jpg
17:50
Cam: Need to normalize telling truth about Purdy
Now Playing
nbc_nfl_calebwilliamsscoutreport_240207.jpg
2:23
2024 NFL Draft prospect preview: QB Williams
Now Playing
nbc_nfl_pfftop5offensivefas_240207.jpg
1:50
Top five offensive free agents in the NFL
Now Playing
nbc_nfl_everwonder_superbowlname_240206.jpg
1:44
Ever Wonder: How did the Super Bowl get its name?
Now Playing
nbc_berry_peterkingintv_240206.jpg
11:11
King shares why Purdy can handle SB LVIII pressure
Now Playing
nbc_pft_kevinclark_240206.jpg
9:58
Clark: Mahomes ‘makes miracles look easy’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chrisrussov2_240206.jpg
15:43
Mad Dog doesn’t foresee Mahomes catching Brady
Now Playing
nbc_pft_goodellstreaming_240206.jpg
1:48
Goodell doesn’t back idea of streaming-only SB
Now Playing
nbc_pft_goodellgambling_240206.jpg
6:42
Goodell addresses comments on legalized gambling
Now Playing
nbc_pft_anthonymunoz_240206.jpg
13:52
Munoz recalls different mindset for SB appearances
Now Playing