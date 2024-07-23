Watch Now
Barkley 're-energized and rejuvenated' as an Eagle
Former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel joins the Dan Patrick Show to preview the upcoming NFL season and discuss Saquon Barkley's move from the New York Giants to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Jones contract lawsuit is ‘a dysfunctional mess’
Mike Florio takes a deeper look into the lawsuit filed by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones in response to a contract breach and questions what Jones stands to gain.
PFT Mailbag: The battle to be Texas’ team and more
Mike Florio dives into the PFT Mailbag to answer some questions regarding concussion shells, the Sunday Ticket trial, a potential 18-game season and more.
Flores lawsuit at standstill amidst arbitration
Mike Florio discusses the ongoing lawsuit surrounding former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, noting the case is stuck as multiple claims are pending arbitration.
Should Packers go all-in on Love after one year?
Dan Patrick discusses whether or not the Green Bay Packers should go all-in on Jordan Love after his first season as the starting quarterback.
Bengals ‘being cheap’, Chase deal unlikely
Mike Florio discusses Ja'Marr Chase's current contract negotiations after Bengals owner Mike Brown said a deal with the star wide receiver is 'unlikely' this season.
Florio: 18-game NFL seasons are ‘inevitable’
Mike Florio discusses the reports of the NFL creeping towards implementing an 18-game regular season and analyzes the motivations for teams, players and fans to agree with the move.
Reddick reportedly won’t attend Jets training camp
Mike Florio discusses the situation between the Jets and Haason Reddick, in which the pass rusher is reportedly holding out on training camp over his contract.
Florio: Love putting ‘extra pressure’ on Packers
Mike Florio breaks down the latest news surrounding Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love, who will attend but not actively practice with the team until the two sides can finalize a contract extension.
Netflix’s ‘Receivers’ exposes NFL injury flaws
Mike Florio discusses his thoughts on Netflix's 'Receivers,' noting how Amon-Ra St. Brown's documented oblique injury raises questions about NFL injury reporting.
How damages were calculated in Sunday Ticket trial
Mike Florio continues his dive into the NFL Sunday Ticket trial transcript, explaining how the plaintiffs calculated seven billion dollars in damages had occurred during the specified window.
PFT Mailbag: Are the Cowboys ‘dysfunctional?’
Mike Florio opens up the PFT Mailbag to answer questions from viewers and readers, including questions regarding Aaron Rodgers, Fantasy Football, and more.
PFT PM Mailbag: Can Cousins be benched in 2024?
Mike Florio opens the mailbag to discuss "Hard Knocks" with the New York Giants, how Russell Wilson can "play himself out of the Hall of Fame" and the Atlanta Falcons' future with Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr.