Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400
Tyler Reddick maintains No. 1 spot in NBC Sports Power Rankings after Indy
Jalen Ramsey, Derrick Henry
Betting the NFL: Derrick Henry for OPOY
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/scglnse7qgmdflarsddh
How the July live period will impact the Rivals150 rankings
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_jonescontractbreach_240723.jpg
Jones contract lawsuit is ‘a dysfunctional mess’
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240723.jpg
PFT Mailbag: The battle to be Texas’ team and more
nbc_pftpm_florescaseupdates_240723.jpg
Flores lawsuit at standstill amidst arbitration

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Barkley 're-energized and rejuvenated' as an Eagle

July 23, 2024 12:40 PM
Former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel joins the Dan Patrick Show to preview the upcoming NFL season and discuss Saquon Barkley's move from the New York Giants to the Philadelphia Eagles.
nbc_pftpm_jonescontractbreach_240723.jpg
7:22
Jones contract lawsuit is ‘a dysfunctional mess’
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240723.jpg
17:06
PFT Mailbag: The battle to be Texas’ team and more
nbc_pftpm_florescaseupdates_240723.jpg
10:47
Flores lawsuit at standstill amidst arbitration
nbc_dps_dponjordanlove_240723.jpg
12:30
Should Packers go all-in on Love after one year?
nbc_pftpm_jamarchase_240723.jpg
5:24
Bengals ‘being cheap’, Chase deal unlikely
nbc_pftpm_18gameseason_240723.jpg
4:53
Florio: 18-game NFL seasons are ‘inevitable’
nbc_pftpm_hassanreddick_240723.jpg
2:42
Reddick reportedly won’t attend Jets training camp
nbc_pftpm_jordanlove_240722.jpg
7:57
Florio: Love putting ‘extra pressure’ on Packers
nbc_pftpm_recievers_240722.jpg
16:22
Netflix’s ‘Receivers’ exposes NFL injury flaws
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240722.jpg
15:53
How damages were calculated in Sunday Ticket trial
nbc_pft_qbmarket_240614_(1).jpg
17:24
PFT Mailbag: Are the Cowboys ‘dysfunctional?’
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240719.jpg
18:35
PFT PM Mailbag: Can Cousins be benched in 2024?
