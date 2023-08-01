Watch Now
Should Bills feel obligation not to cut Hamlin?
The Dan Patrick Show unpacks whether the Buffalo Bills should feel obligated not to cut safety Damar Hamlin, who's vying for the Bills' roster in his return to action after collapsing on the field in January.
Sando: Burrow ‘way ahead’ of Herbert in QB tier
Mike Sando joins Dan Patrick to discuss The Athletic's quarterback tiers, Justin Fields' potential, rookie quarterbacks, and the media's fascination with Dak Prescott.
Watt: Playing with Packers ‘would’ve been awesome’
J.J. Watt joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss his transition from a star NFL player to post-career life in the broadcast booth.
Would You Rather: Tua or Burrow to lead in TDs
Football season is right around the corner, so Vaughn Dalzell and Brad Thomas debate which futures bets they would rather take in two intriguing quarterback matchups for the NFL season.
PFT plays The Grid: Featuring LAR, CAR, DAL, PHI
Mike Florio and Chris Simms solve a special puzzle The Grid made for PFT Live, featuring the Rams, Panthers and undrafted players across the top, with the Cowboys, Eagles and 1,000+ receiving yards on the side.
Jones drags feet adding Johnson to Ring of Honor
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why it makes Jerry Jones look “very petty” by failing to add Jimmy Johnson, who is a Pro Football Hall of Famer, to the Cowboys Ring of Honor.
Could NFL players adopt NBA mold to chase titles?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms question if we eventually could see a shift where NFL players aim to achieve early and lay the foundation to chase titles later in their careers, like Tom Brady did.
Mahomes studying Brady’s model for play, contracts
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a deep dive into the ways Patrick Mahomes is examining Tom Brady’s method, both on the field and from a financial standpoint.
Pickens says he’s the best receiver in the world
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect how George Pickens channels his raw physicality into his play and evaluate how the Steelers look heading into the 2023 NFL season.
Patrick to miss season due to Achilles tear
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore how the Broncos will fare with the news Tim Patrick is out for the season due to a training camp injury for the second year in a row.
Hamlin practices in pads for first time in return
Mike Florio and Chris Simms marvel at the fact Damar Hamlin is back to practicing in pads less than a year after suffering cardiac arrest and dissect the mental side of what he’ll have to work through.
Is it time for Taylor to play hardball with Colts?
Shane Steichen said Jonathan Taylor will play when the medical staff clears him, but Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on why the RB should be strategic even when he’s expected to play.