Should Bills feel obligation not to cut Hamlin?

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship - Prometeon Italian Round: Day One
Alvaro Bautista sets World Superbike record with 18th win of 2023
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Washington Nationals v New York Mets
The Mets are trading 3-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander to the Astros, AP source says
Sandy Alcantara
Mixing It Up: Alcantara changing his slider, Pfaadt avoiding his fastball

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_leehodges_230801.jpg
Hodges: Never been so ‘locked in’ than at 3M Open
nbc_golf_gt_rongreenjr_230801.jpg
Green Jr.: ‘another surprise’ as Woods joins board
nbc_golf_gt_bubbletalk_230801.jpg
Wyndham Championship adding pressure on players

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship - Prometeon Italian Round: Day One
Alvaro Bautista sets World Superbike record with 18th win of 2023
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Washington Nationals v New York Mets
The Mets are trading 3-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander to the Astros, AP source says
Sandy Alcantara
Mixing It Up: Alcantara changing his slider, Pfaadt avoiding his fastball

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_leehodges_230801.jpg
Hodges: Never been so ‘locked in’ than at 3M Open
nbc_golf_gt_rongreenjr_230801.jpg
Green Jr.: ‘another surprise’ as Woods joins board
nbc_golf_gt_bubbletalk_230801.jpg
Wyndham Championship adding pressure on players

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Should Bills feel obligation not to cut Hamlin?

August 1, 2023 01:31 PM
The Dan Patrick Show unpacks whether the Buffalo Bills should feel obligated not to cut safety Damar Hamlin, who's vying for the Bills' roster in his return to action after collapsing on the field in January.
Up Next
nbc_dps_mikesandointerview_230801.jpg
12:48
Sando: Burrow ‘way ahead’ of Herbert in QB tier
Now Playing
nbc_dps_jjwattinterview_230801.jpg
16:35
Watt: Playing with Packers ‘would’ve been awesome’
Now Playing
nbc_edge_wyr_230801.jpg
1:44
Would You Rather: Tua or Burrow to lead in TDs
Now Playing
nbc_pft_gridgame_230801.jpg
9:59
PFT plays The Grid: Featuring LAR, CAR, DAL, PHI
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jonesonjimmyjohnsoninringofhonor_230801.jpg
4:59
Jones drags feet adding Johnson to Ring of Honor
Now Playing
nbc_pft_nbamodel_230801.jpg
6:34
Could NFL players adopt NBA mold to chase titles?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mahomesstudyingbrady_230801.jpg
11:22
Mahomes studying Brady’s model for play, contracts
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pickens_230801.jpg
6:07
Pickens says he’s the best receiver in the world
Now Playing
nbc_pft_patrick_230801.jpg
4:30
Patrick to miss season due to Achilles tear
Now Playing
nbc_pft_hamlin_230801.jpg
5:09
Hamlin practices in pads for first time in return
Now Playing
nbc_pft_tayolrhardball_230801.jpg
18:23
Is it time for Taylor to play hardball with Colts?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mossinjury_230801.jpg
17:55
How Moss’ broken arm affects Taylor situation
Now Playing