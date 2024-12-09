Watch Now
Belichick 'very surprised' by lack of NFL interest
Mike Florio dives into the latest buzz surrounding Bill Belichick’s future in football, explaining why the legendary coach could consider UNC’s top job given the lack of NFL interest.
Kornacki breaks down stats behind Chiefs’ record
Steve Kornacki takes a deep dive into how the Chiefs have earned their 11-1 record, including a look at their victories with less than a 50% probability to win in the fourth quarter and more.
Darnold FaceTimes after career day vs. Cousins
Chris Simms calls up Sam Darnold to unpack how the Vikings offense has become so versatile with different threats beyond Justin Jefferson, how Kevin O'Connell has empowered QBs to shine and more.
Who will come out on top of NFC South, West?
Jac Collinsworth, Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison check in on the NFC playoff picture, sharing why they "trust" Baker Mayfield and the Bucs over the Falcons in the NFC South and who may come out top in the West.
Chargers vs. Chiefs headlines NFL Week 14 slate
Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth break down some of the biggest matchups during Week 14 of the NFL season, notably the Chargers heading to Arrowhead to take on the Chiefs.
Johnson would take Bears offense to ‘next level’
The Football Night in America crew discuss why the Chicago Bears should target Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson for their head coaching vacancy, and analyze the top coaches on the market this offseason.
Allen, Saquon eatin’ good in NFL MVP race
Rodney Harrison and Tony Dungy explain how Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Eagles running back Saquon Barkley are both eatin' good enough to earn the 2024 NFL MVP award.
NFL ‘sends a message’ with Al-Shaair suspension
FNIA reacts to the NFL's three-game suspension of Texans LB Azeez Al-Shaair, explaining why the decision was a "great call" by the league and something that needed to send a message.
NFL teams that took care of business in Week 13
Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison explain to Jac Collinsworth why there were a number of games in Week 13 that were important wins, regardless of the score or how ugly they may have looked.
Rousseau explains how snow impacted field traction
Greg Rousseau joins Rodney Harrison, Tony Dungy and Jac Collinsworth to shed light on how taking that first step was different given the snow, what makes the environment so fun in Buffalo and more.
AFC playoff picture highlighted by Bills, Chiefs
Rodney Harrison, Tony Dungy and Jac Collinsworth unpack the upcoming schedules for the Bills and Chiefs to examine which AFC powerhouse will have the edge entering the playoffs.
Bills ‘are built’ for tough weather conditions
Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison explain to Jac Collinsworth how the Bills have built a defense that can stick with anybody, where Josh Allen's MVP case stands, remaining schedules for Buffalo and the 49ers and more.