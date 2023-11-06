Watch Now
Bills' Hamlin is focused on raising awareness
The Football Night in America crew looks at Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin's efforts to spread awareness on promoting CPR and AED education throughout the NFL and communities across the United States.
O’Connell giving Dobbs confidence to get job done
Mike Florio shares insight into Joshua Dobbs' fast start with the Minnesota Vikings, knowing 'just enough' plays to get the job done while also gaining confidence from head coach Kevin O'Connell.
Ogunbowale found out at halftime he’d be kicking
Mike Florio provides insight on Dare Ogunbowale’s monumental field goal, including the fact the RB hadn’t practiced his kicking sequence since training camp.
Chase: Bengals’ offense is ‘versatile, unselfish’
Devin McCourty sits down with superstar WR Ja'Marr Chase to discuss his path to playing football, what changed for the Bengals' offense in Week 8 and Cincinnati's upcoming matchup against Buffalo.
Allen: Chargers reset before Week 8 win over Bears
Keenan Allen stops by the PSNFF set to discuss the Chargers resetting before a Week 8 win over the Chicago Bears, which the team knew it needed after a pair of losses.
Bengals stars, A.J. Brown highlight Week 8 fantasy
Matthew Berry recaps the Kirk Cousins injury, identifies the best performances from Week 8 and takes a look at some of the crowning moments on DraftKings.
Week 8 recap: Cowboys rout Rams, Jets win thriller
Maria Taylor, Mike Florio, Devin McCourty and Jason Garrett dive into Week 8, where the Jets won a wild game against the Giants, the Cowboys' offense rolled all over the Rams and much more.
Speed Round: NFL teams as Halloween villains
The FNIA crew compares NFL teams to villains such as Freddy Krueger, Dracula, Hannibal Lector and Michael Myers in a Halloween-themed edition of Week 8 Speed Round.
49ers continue to sputter in loss to Bengals
The 49ers' loss to the Bengals made three straight for a team that expects to contend for a championship. Cincinnati, meanwhile, is only on the way up.
Broncos give Mahomes, Chiefs the chills
Regardless of Patrick Mahomes' health, the Broncos deserve credit for capitalizing on the Chiefs' mistakes.
Brown ‘unguardable’ as Eagles escape v. Commanders
Football Night in America recaps the Philadelphia Eagles' win over the Washington Commanders, in which A.J. Brown was "unguardable" once again and the Eagles made enough big plays to come out on top.
Cowboys had ‘different mentality’ in Rams win
The FNIA crew breaks down how the Cowboys dominated in all phases to protect home field against the Rams.