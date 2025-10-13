 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: Playoffs-Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays
Raleigh homers, Polanco drives in 2 runs and Mariners beat Blue Jays 3-1 in ALCS opener
nbc_snf_gamerecap_251012.jpg
Sunday Night Football Fantasy Fallout: Fantasy winners and losers from Chiefs vs. Lions in Week 6
NASCAR: South Point 400
Long: Las Vegas victory provided special father-son moment for Denny Hamlin

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_atlsfprev_251013.jpg
SF will be ‘different team’ minus Warner vs. ATL
nbc_psnff_shanesteichen_251012.jpg
Steichen details Colts’ pregame injuries to Dungy
nbc_nba_pg_denvlac_251012.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Nuggets vs. Clippers

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Chiefs' Chenal: SNF against Lions was a 'must-win'

October 12, 2025 11:50 PM
Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal joins the set after taking down the Lions on Sunday Night Football, highlighting how his defense shut down the NFL's top-scoring offense,

nbc_fnia_atlsfprev_251013.jpg
44
SF will be ‘different team’ minus Warner vs. ATL
nbc_psnff_shanesteichen_251012.jpg
55
Steichen details Colts’ pregame injuries to Dungy
nbc_psnff_newenglandpatculture_251013.jpg
01:27
Vrabel deserves ‘a lot of props’ for NE’s big step
nbc_nfl_tuacomments_251012.jpg
02:12
Harrison: Tua’s comments show Dolphins need new HC
nbc_nfl_chrisjones_251012.jpg
02:05
KC’s Jones bounces back after mistake against JAX
nbc_snf_gamerecap_251012.jpg
02:47
Chiefs’ win over Lions shows ‘mental toughness’
nbc_snf_detkclitesv2_251012.jpg
52
Highlights: Chiefs’ stars shine in win over Lions
nbc_snf_kcpostgameints_251012.jpg
01:38
Mahomes on DET: ‘They can do the extracurriculars’
nbc_snf_detkcpostgamescuffle_251012.jpg
01:59
Branch ignites end-of-game scuffle on SNF
nbc_fnia_finalword_251012.jpg
02:42
Rodgers among Week 6’s top individual performers
Speed_round_raw.jpg
07:31
Speed Round: Week 6 word association
nbc_fnia_week6recap_251012.jpg
04:20
Seahawks ‘answered some questions’ in win vs. JAX
nbc_fnia_buccs49ers_v2_251012.jpg
06:31
Buccaneers ‘hardened’ by ugly win vs. 49ers
nbc_snf_detlaportatd_251012.jpg
52
LaPorta wrangles insane one-handed TD catch
nbc_snf_kcbrowntd_251012.jpg
46
Brown finds a lane and books it into the end zone
nbc_snf_kcworthytd_251012.jpg
47
Mahomes finds Worthy for the first Chiefs TD
nbc_snf_goffcatchbutreversed_251012.jpg
02:06
Goff’s receiving TD called back for illegal motion
nbc_fnia_tuareactions_251012.jpg
01:19
Why Tua should be handling MIA issues ‘in house’
nbc_fnia_florioinjuries_251012.jpg
30
Warner out for the season, Bucs lose another WR
nbc_fnia_dancampbell_251012.jpg
01:29
Lions’ success ‘starts with Campbell’s mentality’
nbc_fnia_florionacua_251012.jpg
28
‘Uncertain’ Nacua will be available in Week 7
nbc_fnia_floriodaboll_251012.jpg
42
NFL takes Daboll entering medical tent ‘seriously’
nbc_fnia_ricodowdleft_251012.jpg
03:01
FNIA Facetime: DAL ‘not ready enough’ for Dowdle
nbc_fnia_ladfacetime_251012.jpg
01:59
FNIA FaceTime: McConkey knew he needed ‘one miss’
nbc_nfl_nevrabel_251012.jpg
26
Vrabel: Patriots ‘kept battling’ against Saints
nbc_nfl_inddanieljones_251012.jpg
36
Jones pleased with Colts’ ability to execute late
nbc_nfl_carcanales_251012.jpg
40
Canales: Young is getting ‘better and better’
dan_campbell_jared_goff.jpg
02:54
For Campbell, Goff’s growth ‘a sign of greatness’
nbc_fnia_talkingballcampbell_251011.jpg
28:09
Talkin’ Ball: Campbell’s ‘blue collar’ philosophy
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251010.jpg
02:17
Mahomes among best bets for NFL Week 6

nbc_nba_pg_denvlac_251012.jpg
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Nuggets vs. Clippers
nbc_nba_pg_gswvlal_251012.jpg
02:01
NBA Preseason Highlights: Warriors vs. Lakers
nbc_nba_bostoncelticscavshl_251012.jpg
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Cavaliers vs. Celtics
nbc_nba_pg_milvchi_251012.jpg
02:01
NBA Preseason Highlights: Bucks vs. Bulls
nbc_nas_postracehit_251012.jpg
05:23
Las Vegas playoff race defined by Hamlin’s win
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_251012.jpg
15:39
NASCAR Cup drivers recap Las Vegas playoff race
nbc_nba_presznheatmagic_251012.jpg
01:56
NBA Preseason Highlights: Heat vs. Magic
nbc_nas_hamlindiscuss_251012.jpg
02:08
Hamlin finds another gear to win South Point 400
nbc_nas_bell_251012.jpg
01:18
Bell feels ‘déjà vu’ after Las Vegas finish
nbc_nas_radiorecap_251012.jpg
59
Best Cup driver audio from Las Vegas playoff race
nbc_nas_elliott_251012.jpg
01:08
Pit road penalty hampers Elliott’s South Point 400
nbc_nas_logano_251012.jpg
01:45
Logano explains ‘all or nothing call’ at Las Vegas
nbc_nas_cupvegas_251012.jpg
14:57
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at Las Vegas
nbc_nas_larson_251012.jpg
01:51
Larson unpacks second-place finish at Las Vegas
nbc_nas_hamlinintrv_251012.jpg
02:18
Win No. 60 at Las Vegas ‘means a lot’ for Hamlin
nbc_nas_briscoe_251012.jpg
01:02
Briscoe was ‘hanging on’ late at Las Vegas
nbc_nas_byronintrv_251012.jpg
01:35
Byron never saw Dillon wave to get to pit road
nbc_nas_byroncrash_251012.jpg
01:58
Byron collides with Dillon in massive crash
oly_sww100f_douglaswin_251012.jpg
06:38
Douglass powers to 100m freestyle win at World Cup
nbc_golf_kfpgacardwinners_251012.jpg
07:26
Watch: Korn Ferry Tour golfers earn PGA Tour cards
nbc_golf_kfchampsfinalrdhl_251012.jpg
06:56
HLs: Korn Ferry Tour Championship 2025, Round 4
oly_swm200br_casparwin_251012.jpg
08:09
Corbeau holds off Marchand in 200m breaststroke
nbc_nas_blaneyintrv_251012.jpg
50
Blaney had ‘no warning’ of tire going down
oly_sww200bk_mckeownwin_251012.jpg
07:12
McKeown motors to 200m backstroke win at World Cup
oly_sww100f_walshwinwcrecord_251012.jpg
06:21
Walsh wins 100m butterfly with World Cup record
nbc_golf_blachetintv_251012.jpg
01:23
Blanchet after win: I played really solid all year
nbc_nas_blaneycrash_251012.jpg
01:45
Blaney done for the day after blown tire at Vegas
oly_swm4x100m_carsonwin_251012.jpg
09:23
Foster glides to 400m IM win in Carmel
oly_stw500_xandrawin_251012__183000.jpg
02:56
Velzeboer’s key move wins women’s 500m short track
oly_stw1500_courtneywin_251012.jpg
05:13
Sarault holds on to win women’s 1500m short track