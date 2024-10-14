Watch Now
Lions 'make a statement' in throttling of Cowboys
The FNIA crew breaks down the Lions' dominant victory over the Cowboys in Week 6, discussing how it was a complete team win that showed the strength on both sides of the ball for Detroit.
Up Next
Bengals’ defense steps up in SNF win over Giants
Bengals' defense steps up in SNF win over Giants
The PSNFF crew reacts to the Bengals' gritty win over the Giants on Sunday Night Football, discussing Cincinnati's upcoming schedule and why New York's defense was impressive.
Speed Round: NFC North historical through Week 6
Speed Round: NFC North historical through Week 6
The FNIA crew rip through a speed round to discuss the NFC North making history through six weeks with each team having four wins and why Drake Maye's NFL debut provided optimism for the New England Patriots.
Eagles ‘lucky to escape’ with win vs. Browns
Eagles 'lucky to escape' with win vs. Browns
The FNIA crew analyze the Eagles victory against the Browns in Week 6, discussing why Philadelphia shouldn't feel good about barely escaping with a with over a struggling Cleveland team.
Jackson, Henry duo help Ravens extend win streak
Jackson, Henry duo help Ravens extend win streak
Mike Florio, Jason Garrett, Devin McCourty, Maria Taylor and Matthew Berry react to the Ravens' victory over the Commanders and how the Baltimore offense is starting to click behind Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry.
Ravens’ Andrews gets back on track in Week 6
Ravens' Andrews gets back on track in Week 6
Mike Florio shares what Ravens' tight end Mark Andrews told him after he scored his first touchdown of the 2024 season in Baltimore's Week 6 win over the Washington Commanders.
Harbaugh had ‘atrial flutter’ during Chargers game
Harbaugh had 'atrial flutter' during Chargers game
Mike Florio provides the latest on Jim Harbaugh after the Los Angeles Chargers head coach had to leave Sunday's game for a brief period when he experienced a heart arrhythmia in the first quarter.
Godwin, Bucs’ prep an escape from Milton unknowns
Godwin, Bucs' prep an escape from Milton unknowns
Mike Florio reports on his postgame conversation with Chris Godwin, who detailed a chaotic week for the Buccaneers and how the team used its game prep as an escape from the uncertainty surrounding Hurricane Milton.
Hutchinson ‘heart and soul’ of Lions is carted off
Hutchinson ‘heart and soul’ of Lions is carted off
Maria Taylor, Devin McCourty and Jason Garrett unpack the news Aidan Hutchinson exited the game with a lower leg injury and spell out what this means for the Lions.
Taylor FaceTimes Love for instant reaction to win
Taylor FaceTimes Love for instant reaction to win
Jordan Love catches up with Maria Taylor to unpack his favorite TD pass from Week 6, how much it helps to have all his weapons back and more.
Expect high-scoring Ohio State-Oregon matchup
Expect high-scoring Ohio State-Oregon matchup
Jac Collinsworth, Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison look ahead to the big matchup between Ohio State and Oregon in Week 7, and give their predictions for the game.
‘Don’t sleep on’ Bengals against Giants on SNF
'Don't sleep on' Bengals against Giants on SNF
Jac Collinsworth, Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison discuss the Cincinnati Bengals being better than their record and how they're poised to get on track against the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football.