 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phoenix Mercury
Mercury down 2-0 to Aces in WNBA Finals, but expanded best-of-seven format gives them hope
Alex de Minaur
Alex De Minaur wins 50th match of the season to reach quarterfinals at Shanghai Masters
Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka overcomes early scare to advance at Wuhan Open, Naomi Osaka loses to Linda Noskova

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_blinddate_251008.jpg
Browns’ Judkins a ‘hold or buy’ option in Week 6
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251008.jpg
Warren, Prescott among early award favorites
nbc_bte_week7bestbets_251008.jpg
Bet Michigan State’s Chiles under 231.5 pass yards

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phoenix Mercury
Mercury down 2-0 to Aces in WNBA Finals, but expanded best-of-seven format gives them hope
Alex de Minaur
Alex De Minaur wins 50th match of the season to reach quarterfinals at Shanghai Masters
Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka overcomes early scare to advance at Wuhan Open, Naomi Osaka loses to Linda Noskova

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_blinddate_251008.jpg
Browns’ Judkins a ‘hold or buy’ option in Week 6
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251008.jpg
Warren, Prescott among early award favorites
nbc_bte_week7bestbets_251008.jpg
Bet Michigan State’s Chiles under 231.5 pass yards

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Who belongs in NFC's top tier with Lions?

October 8, 2025 12:00 PM
Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth break down the teams that have proven themselves to be the NFC's best through Week 5.

Related Videos

nbc_ffhh_blinddate_251008.jpg
09:21
Browns’ Judkins a ‘hold or buy’ option in Week 6
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251008.jpg
01:32
Warren, Prescott among early award favorites
nbc_ffhh_njokukoco_251008.jpg
01:40
Njoku ‘No. 1 target’ for Gabriel in Browns offense
nbc_ffhh_brownkoco_251008.jpg
08:04
Brown ‘the most man interesting player in the NFL’
nbc_ffhh_moorekoco_251008.jpg
02:31
Will Moore breakout in Week 6 against Washington?
nbc_ffhh_meyerskoco_251008.jpg
02:27
Meyers a ‘mid-tier WR3' in Week 6 against Titans
nbc_ffhh_stevensonkoco_251008.jpg
02:16
‘Close it out’ on Stevenson in Week 6
nbc_ffhh_charbonnetkoco_251008.jpg
01:59
Charbonnet ‘trending down’ in Week 6
nbc_ffhh_herbertkoco_251008.jpg
01:35
Herbert has a ‘dream matchup’ against the Dolphins
nbc_ffhh_playernews_251008.jpg
09:24
Flacco a ‘significant’ upgrade for the Bengals
nbc_fnia_lionschiefs_251008.jpg
06:27
Chiefs need ‘maximum effort’ to take down Lions
nbc_fnia_chiefstrouble_251008.jpg
07:50
Are the Chiefs in trouble after loss to Jags?
nbc_bte_bengalspackers_251008.jpg
01:42
Packers could beat Bengals in ‘emphatic blowout’
nbc_fnia_top3afcteams_251008.jpg
04:13
Jaguars still chasing AFC’s top-tier
nbc_bte_titansraiders_251008.jpg
01:52
Take Titans to cover against Raiders in Las Vegas
nbc_fnia_advice_251008.jpg
02:23
Keys for struggling teams to turn seasons around
nbc_bte_patriotssaints_251008.jpg
01:39
Pick Pats to cover in favorable matchup vs. Saints
henry_thumbnail.jpg
02:20
Harrison: Ravens are ‘just a mess’ at 1-4
nbc_fnia_bengalsflacco_251008.jpg
04:32
Flacco won’t ‘survive’ with Bengals offensive line
nbc_pft_officiatingflags_251008.jpg
10:08
Examining picked-up flags in Week 5
nbc_pft_lastcall_251008.jpg
02:37
Simms stumped by NFL MVP trivia question
nbc_pft_jerryjonesv2_251008.jpg
11:37
‘Nothing inadvertent’ about Jones’ gesture
josh_allen.jpg
15:07
PFT Power Rankings: AFC hierarchy in flux
nbc_pft_tnf_251008.jpg
05:36
Daboll playing mind games with Eagles, Brown
nbc_pft_jongannon_251008.jpg
11:13
Simms: Gannon has work to do in locker room
nbc_pft_ravensdefensive_251008.jpg
07:04
‘Desperate’ Ravens add Gilman, Gardner-Johnson
nbc_pft_flaccotradev2_251008.jpg
08:16
Simms unsure Flacco trade fixes much for Bengals
nbc_pft_pressureonbengals_251008.jpg
06:04
Pressure is on Taylor, Tobin in Cincinnati
nbc_pft_ncdysfunction_251008.jpg
08:26
Florio: ‘It feels like it’s disintegrating’ at UNC
nbc_pff_lionschiefs_251007.jpg
01:40
Players to watch in Lions vs. Chiefs on SNF

Latest Clips

nbc_bte_week7bestbets_251008.jpg
02:19
Bet Michigan State’s Chiles under 231.5 pass yards
nbc_bte_ohiostateillinois_251008.jpg
01:30
Valentine may struggle against Ohio State defense
nbc_rtf_imaginethat_251008.jpg
04:23
Indiana could upset Big Ten hierarchy in Eugene
nbc_rtf_top25fall_251008.jpg
02:17
Penn State, Texas both fall out of AP poll
nbc_dps_jimmyrollins_251008.jpg
16:21
Phillies’ offense has disappeared vs. Dodgers
nbc_nba_pg_indvmin_v2_251007.jpg
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Pacers vs. Timberwolves
nbc_nba_pg_clechi_postgamewrapup_v2_251007.jpg
01:04
Bulls, Cavaliers tested by late game situations
nbc_nba_pg_clevschihl_251007.jpg
04:55
NBA Preseason Highlights: Bulls vs. Cavaliers
Screenshot_2025-10-07_222212_copy.jpg
01:23
Clutch blocks seal Bulls’ preseason win over Cavs
nbc_golf_kftstakes_251007.jpg
08:13
What is at stake at the 2025 KFT Championship?
nbc_nba_pg_okorointv_251007.jpg
01:00
Okoro impressed with Bulls’ ‘competitive spirit’
nbc_nba_pg_cartersteal_251007.jpg
36
Carter gives Bulls lead with clutch bucket
nbc_moto_t24_mxonteamusav2_251007.jpg
01:55
Motocross of Nations Team USA performance review
nbc_golf_lpgafield_251007.jpg
03:34
The good and bad of LPGA parity
nbc_moto_t24_shimoda_251007.jpg
04:05
Carmichael: Shimoda ‘crushed it’ on 450 at MXoN
nbc_golf_nb3day1_251007.jpg
10:57
Highlights: NB3 Collegiate Match Play, Day 1
nbc_cfb_ndleprechaun_251007.jpg
03:19
Englhardt destined to be ND Football Leprechaun
nbc_nba_pg_nancedunk_251007.jpg
23
Porter Jr. creates space, Nance rattles the rim
nbc_nba_pg_clevschi_mobley_251007.jpg
04:12
Does Mobley have opportunity to be MVP candidate?
nbc_nba_pg_nancehands_251007.jpg
11
Nance swiftly finds Tomlin underneath
nbc_moto_t24_mxonpeakracers_251007.jpg
04:23
O’Mara among Title 24 picks for peak MXoN racers
nbc_moto_t24_rvbragging_251007.jpg
04:48
Holeshot Challenge was ‘hell of a time’ RC and RV
nbc_nba_pg_alleyoops_251007.jpg
15
Buzelis shows off the hustle on both ends
nbc_nba_pg_atkinsonintvv2_251007__717857.jpg
02:19
Atkinson excited for Cavs to ‘prove ourselves’
nbc_pff_michiganusc_251007.jpg
01:21
Michigan vs. USC: X-factors, keys to the game
nbc_pff_seahawksjaguars_251007.jpg
01:49
Key players in Jaguars v. Seahawks battle
nbc_pff_ncstatend_251007.jpg
01:30
Run game will be key in Notre Dame-NC State
nbc_golf_lannywadkins_251007.jpg
09:50
Wadkins: PGA should rethink events in New York
nbc_golf_ogilvyint_251007.jpg
11:41
Ogilvy on preparing for 2026 Presidents Cup
nbc_golf_snedekerint_251007.jpg
11:09
Snedeker takes Ryder Cup lessons to Presidents Cup