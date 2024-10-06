Daniels FaceTimes Florio to discuss historic start

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS 2024 - Final Round
Rocco Mediate, 61, wins again on Champions; fifth decade with Tour-sanctioned win
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2024 - Day Four
‘Blow it up': Robert MacIntyre has harsh words for ‘Road Hole’ at Old Course
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2024 - Day Four
Tyrrell Hatton birdies last on Old Course to win third Dunhill Links title

Top Clips

nbc_horse_juddemontespinster_241006.jpg
Idiomatic pulls away to win the Juddmonte Spinster
nbc_horse_indiansummerstakes_241006.jpg
Governor Sam narrowly wins Indian Summer Stakes
blaney.jpg
Blaney, Chastain absorb big hits at end of Stage 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS 2024 - Final Round
Rocco Mediate, 61, wins again on Champions; fifth decade with Tour-sanctioned win
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2024 - Day Four
‘Blow it up': Robert MacIntyre has harsh words for ‘Road Hole’ at Old Course
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2024 - Day Four
Tyrrell Hatton birdies last on Old Course to win third Dunhill Links title

Top Clips

nbc_horse_juddemontespinster_241006.jpg
Idiomatic pulls away to win the Juddmonte Spinster
nbc_horse_indiansummerstakes_241006.jpg
Governor Sam narrowly wins Indian Summer Stakes
blaney.jpg
Blaney, Chastain absorb big hits at end of Stage 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch Now

Daniels FaceTimes Florio to discuss historic start

October 6, 2024 05:09 PM
Jayden Daniels hops on FaceTime with Mike Florio to break down the Commanders' win vs. the Browns and his name being in MVP talks just five games into his rookie season.
Up Next
nbc_fnia_tomlinonwatt_241005.jpg
5:13
Watt’s ability ‘to rise up’ helps define him
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_tomlindungyfilm_241005.jpg
14:27
Tomlin, Dungy break down film on Watt, Lamb
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_disappointments_v2_241002.jpg
5:55
Which NFL team has been biggest disappointment?
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_mnfpreview_241002.jpg
4:44
Cowboys, Steelers bring questions to SNF matchup
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_whoeatinggood_241002.jpg
4:30
Bucs headline biggest surprises through Week 4
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_davantetrade_241002.jpg
4:47
Harrison: Adams would make BAL ‘best team in NFL’
Now Playing
nbc_psnff_ricardint_240929.jpg
4:32
Ricard is the ‘secret sauce’ of Ravens’ offense
Now Playing
nbc_psnff_chiefsdiscv2_240929.jpg
1:59
Chiefs can handle all hurdles thrown their way
Now Playing
nbc_psnff_bufbaldisc_240929.jpg
3:24
Ravens play to identity in win over Bills
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_speedround_240929__440847.jpg
7:49
Speed round: Week 4 tough questions
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_kcvslac_240929.jpg
5:10
How will Mahomes, Chiefs respond to Rice’s injury?
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_tampavsphi_240929.jpg
7:22
Bucs, Mayfield having plenty of fun amid 3-1 start
Now Playing