NCAA Basketball: Arizona at Colorado
No. 2 UConn falls again in Maui, losing 73-72 to Colorado on Jakimovski’s off-balance layup
nbc_psnff_asktonyandrodney_241125.jpg
Who is Playing in NFL Black Friday Game 2024: Schedule, Raiders vs Chiefs Preview, How to Watch
San Diego Christian College v San Diego State
San Diego State takes down No. 21 Creighton in Las Vegas

jordan_love.jpg
Analyzing Love’s dip in production, Packers WRs
nbc_edge_rfs_chargers_241126.jpg
Dobbins injury presents challenge for Chargers RBs
nbc_edge_rfs_bears_241126.jpg
Bears WRs seeing increased volume under OC Brown

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top storylines in Thanksgiving weekend slate

November 26, 2024 04:25 PM
Jac Collinsworth, Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison dive into everything they're watching for in a packed NFL Week 13 slate.
nbc_fnia_playoffpic_241126.jpg
9:26
Where teams stand in Week 13 NFL playoff picture
nbc_fnia_rbrevival_241126.jpg
9:08
Henry, Barkley eatin’ good ahead of Week 13
nbc_fnia_mnfrecap_241126.jpg
3:54
Ravens gave Chargers a dose of ‘bully ball’
nbc_psnff_thanksgivingdisc_241125.jpg
2:47
Dolphins looking to stay hot on Thanksgiving night
nbc_psnff_asktonyandrodney_241125.jpg
3:08
Ask Tony and Rodney: Top questions after Week 12
nbc_psnff_ajbrownintv_241124.jpg
6:20
Brown details how the Eagles ‘flipped the switch’
nbc_psnff_eaglesdiscussion_241124.jpg
4:10
Eagles proving they are a ‘complete’ team
nbc_fnia_appspeedround_241124.jpg
9:45
Speed Round: Are the Texans pretenders?
nbc_fnia_floriocamhit_241124.jpg
1:08
Use of boundary camera adds new wrinkle to NFL
nbc_fnia_cowboyscommanders_241124.jpg
7:22
Commanders ‘fall off a Kliff’ in loss to Cowboys
nbc_fnia_chiefspanthers_241124.jpg
6:06
Chiefs ‘escape’ Carolina with victory in Week 12
nbc_fnia_packersniners_241124.jpg
7:13
49ers in ‘trouble’ after embarrassing loss to GB
