Watch Now
Stroud: There's no me without my teammates
After record-setting performance in the Houston Texans' Super Wild Card Weekend victory vs. the Cleveland Browns, quarterback C.J. Stroud says the team is going to be hard to beat when they play complementary football.
Up Next
Give me the headlines: The ‘Stroud pleaser’
Give me the headlines: The 'Stroud pleaser'
Chris Simms breaks down C.J. Stroud's impressive performance in the Wild Card round against the Cleveland Browns, questioning if he is already a top five quarterback in the NFL.
40-For-40: Inside Belichick’s coaching mindset
40-For-40: Inside Belichick's coaching mindset
As Peter King commemorates covering his 40th NFL season, he remembers a 2004 regular season game where Bill Belichick put his starters on special teams and Mike Vrabel's comment that "Every week is a tryout."
How Mahomes picked apart Dolphins’ cover zero
How Mahomes picked apart Dolphins' cover zero
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed examine how Patrick Mahomes took advantage of the holes in the Miami Dolphins' defense and what the Kansas City Chiefs did to slow down Miami's offense in the Wild Card round.
Goff: ‘It’s just the beginning’ after win vs. Rams
Goff: 'It's just the beginning' after win vs. Rams
Jared Goff, Aidan Hutchinson and Amon-Ra St. Brown catch up with Melissa Stark following the Detroit Lions' 24-23 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, discussing how it's just the beginning for them.
Highlights: Lions snap 32-year playoff win drought
Highlights: Lions snap 32-year playoff win drought
After an explosive first half, the Lions locked it down in the second half to fend off the Rams 24-23 and advance to the Divisional Round.
Speed Round: Coaching matches in 2024
Speed Round: Coaching matches in 2024
The FNIA crew serve up their coaching matches in 2024, including predictions on where Bill Belichick, Mike Vrabel and Jim Harbaugh will end up given their strong coaching resumes.
Wild Card Weekend analysis: HOU, KC, GB advance
Wild Card Weekend analysis: HOU, KC, GB advance
The FNIA crew break down the first half of Super Wild Card Weekend, where the Texans made a statement against the Browns, the Chiefs stuck out a cold win against the Dolphins and the Packers upset the Cowboys.
Can Eagles get ‘juice back’ against Buccaneers?
Can Eagles get 'juice back' against Buccaneers?
The FNIA crew debate whether the Philadelphia Eagles can get back on track when they square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Wild Card Weekend.
Bills must show ‘championship mentality’ vs. PIT
Bills must show 'championship mentality' vs. PIT
The Football Night in America crew look ahead to the Bills vs. Steelers matchup on Super Wild Card Weekend, and discus why Buffalo needs to prove themselves by dominating Pittsburgh.
Texans are now ‘Texas’ team’ after Wild Card win
Texans are now 'Texas' team' after Wild Card win
The FNIA crew discuss the Houston Texans' 45-14 victory over the Cleveland Browns, and rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud's record-setting performance in the win.
Tagovailoa will ‘continue to grow’ with Dolphins
Tagovailoa will 'continue to grow' with Dolphins
The FNIA crew breaks down the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Wild Card win vs. the Miami Dolphins and evaluate what Tua Tagovailoa must do to improve his game going forward.