Texans' Lassiter snatches Williams pass for INT
Texans CB Kamari Lassiter grabs the long pass from Bears' QB Caleb Williams for Houston's second interception of the night.
Give Me The Headline: ‘Steelfence’ leads PIT
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed give their top headlines of Week 2, including the Steelers defense imposing their will against Denver and Kyler Murray picking apart the Rams.
Dungy: Williams looked ‘impatient’ against Texans
Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth dissect what they saw from Caleb Williams' second NFL game and why they felt he tried to force it at times.
Brown’s absence will impact PHI vs. ATL matchup
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed preview the Monday Night Football matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons, discussing why A.J. Brown's absence could impact the outcome.
Collins, Stroud shed light on their connection
C.J. Stroud shares what it's like to win his first SNF game and what advice he gave to Caleb Williams. Then, Nico Collins’ explains what his first-ever game ball means to him.
Highlights: Texans’ defense shuts down the Bears
Relive all the best action from Houston, as the Texans defense came up with seven sacks and two picks to defeat the Bears 19-13.
Chiefs are the ‘ultimate find a way to win team’
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down the Chiefs victory over the Bengals in Week 2, discussing how Kansas City continues to find ways to win as a complete football team.
Simms: Vikings have the 49ers’ number
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed talk about how the Minnesota Vikings "stepped on the throats" of the 49ers and praise the revitalization of Sam Darnold.
Speed Round: Week 2 reactions
The FNIA crew rip through a speed round to reveal the most complete win, the most surprising win, the most shocking loss and the team they’re panicking about after two games.
Vikings were in total control against 49ers
Football Night in America discusses Sam Darnold's performance in the Vikings victory and how Minnesota was in total control against the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers in Week 2.
Mayfield leads Bucs to tough win against Lions
Football Night in America praises Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers for pulling off a tough road win against the Lions and worries about the Lions' ability to build on last year's success.
Saints make statement in Week 2 win over Cowboys
The Football Night in America crew analyze the New Orleans Saints victory over the Dallas Cowboys and how they were able to dominate all three phases in the win.