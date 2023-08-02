 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

I2wF-7gj2NtE3gPEpBv-1ka5Vlf04SJcQor5k2kLxHA_nbc_yahoo_sengun_230122.jpg
10 Players to Avoid This Season
  • Noah Rubin
    ,
  • Noah Rubin
    ,
Denny McCarthy
Wyndham Championship - It’s Denny Time
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
Los Angeles Angels v Detroit Tigers - Game One
Phillies get RHP Michael Lorenzen from Tigers to bolster rotation

Top Clips

nbc_pk_jalencarter_newkid_230801.jpg
Carter’s quickness will make early impact for PHI
nbc_mmmms_trotterintv_230801.jpg
Trotter on Nunn Award: ‘Not about me’
nbc_mmmms_wareintv_230801.jpg
Ware reflects on Hall of Fame career

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

I2wF-7gj2NtE3gPEpBv-1ka5Vlf04SJcQor5k2kLxHA_nbc_yahoo_sengun_230122.jpg
10 Players to Avoid This Season
  • Noah Rubin
    ,
  • Noah Rubin
    ,
Denny McCarthy
Wyndham Championship - It’s Denny Time
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
Los Angeles Angels v Detroit Tigers - Game One
Phillies get RHP Michael Lorenzen from Tigers to bolster rotation

Top Clips

nbc_pk_jalencarter_newkid_230801.jpg
Carter’s quickness will make early impact for PHI
nbc_mmmms_trotterintv_230801.jpg
Trotter on Nunn Award: ‘Not about me’
nbc_mmmms_wareintv_230801.jpg
Ware reflects on Hall of Fame career

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Jalen Hurts in command of the Eagles offense

August 1, 2023 08:19 PM
Peter King talks about the three things he learned at the Philadelphia Eagles training camp, including the continuity of the team's offense and Nakobe Dean stepping up for the defense.
Up Next
nbc_pk_jalencarter_newkid_230801.jpg
1:07
Carter’s quickness will make early impact for PHI
Now Playing
nbc_pk_allennew_230730.jpg
5:21
Allen still has bitter taste after Bengals loss
Now Playing
nbc_pk_newkidkincaid_230730.jpg
0:57
Kincaid is another ‘big red zone weapon’ for Allen
Now Playing
nbc_pk_bills3things_230730.jpg
2:20
King’s three focal points from Bills training camp
Now Playing
nbc_pk_amonraintv_230729.jpg
20:29
How being trilingual helps St. Brown in NFL
Now Playing
nbc_pk_dancampbellintv_230729.jpg
5:14
Campbell ‘giddy’ for Lions season opener
Now Playing
nbc_pk_3thingslions_230729.jpg
2:16
Are the Lions ready for primetime next season?
Now Playing
nbc_pk_newkidmontgomery_230729.jpg
1:08
Montgomery has ‘gigantic’ shoes to fill in Detroit
Now Playing
nbc_pk_dinnervideo_230729_1920x1080_2250036803948.jpg
0:24
Peter King’s dinner stop at Twin Oast Brewing
Now Playing
nbc_pk_newkidpeterson_230729.jpg
0:39
Peterson provides crucial help at CB for Steelers
Now Playing
nbc_pk_miketomlinintv_230729.jpg
7:00
Tomlin details potential of young Steelers team
Now Playing
nbc_pk_steelers3things_230729.jpg
1:52
Takeaways from Steelers’ ‘camp tranquility’
Now Playing