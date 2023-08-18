Watch Now
McCaffrey, 49ers not dwelling on last season
Christian McCaffrey talks about his relationship with Brock Purdy, the "whirlwind of emotions" in going from Carolina to San Francisco, moving on from last season's NFC Championship Game and more.
Purdy opens up about turbulent injury recovery
Brock Purdy joins Peter King to walk through the moment his elbow got injured, describe the emotional rollercoaster recovering and credit his faith for staying grounded during immense pressure last season.
Warren discusses NFL return and state of CFB
Peter King catches up with Chicago Bears president & CEO Kevin Warren about returning to the NFL, the state of college football and the future of his new-look Bears squad.
Peter King, Todd Archer analyze Elliott’s NE fit
ESPN Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer joins the Peter King Podcast to discuss Ezekiel Elliott's fit with the New England Patriots, as well as other Cowboys storylines, such as Zack Martin's extension.
Kelce embracing KC’s target in loaded AFC
Peter King catches up with Travis Kelce about the Chiefs playing with a target on their back as defending champions, as well as Patrick Mahomes' greatness, the competitiveness in training camp and Saturday Night Live.
Mahomes connecting with young WRs in KC camp
Peter King shares the three things he learned from Kansas City Chiefs training camp, including the team's unwavering motivation and Patrick Mahomes' connection with his young wide receivers.
Can Rice make an immediate impact with Chiefs?
Peter King explains why WR Rashee Rice is his "New Kid in Town" for the Kansas City Chiefs, who has made a clear impression throughout the summer on QB Patrick Mahomes.
How football raised Colts rookie QB Richardson
Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson talks with Peter King about the change from college to the NFL, starting for only one year at Florida and the life lessons he learned from football.
Moore, Mooney call Bears training camp ‘electric’
Peter King catches up with Chicago Bears wide receivers D.J. Moore and Darnell Mooney who discuss Justin Fields' growth, the vibe of training camp, and more.
Moore already turning heads in Bears training camp
Peter King explains why he believes D.J. Moore is going to be a real impact player for the Chicago Bears this season based on what he's seen in training camp so far.
King’s key takeaways from Bears’ training camp
Peter King gives his three takeaways from the Chicago Bears training camp, including Justin Fields' improvement, Yannick Ngakoue's role moving forward, and a standout rookie cornerback.
Packers are ‘taking their time’ with Jordan Love
Peter King provides his three takeaways from Green Bay Packers training camp, including head coach Matt LaFleur's approach with Jordan Love, the strides of tight end Luke Musgrave and the franchise's new mentality.