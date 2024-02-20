Watch Now
How many quarterbacks will go top-10 in the draft?
As they ponder how many quarterbacks will go in the top 10, Peter King and Myles Simmons question whether the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons would really pass on a QB in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Up Next
Peter King’s three takeaways from Super Bowl LVIII
Peter King's three takeaways from Super Bowl LVIII
Peter King and Myles Simmons run through their three big takeaways from Super Bowl LVIII, including Kyle Shanahan's OT decision, the 49ers' O-line needs, and whether the Chiefs can three-peat next season.
40-For-40: Inside the NFL’s turning point on CTE
40-For-40: Inside the NFL's turning point on CTE
As Peter King commemorates covering his 40th NFL season, he reflects on 2010, which he believes is when the league got serious on the issue of head trauma in games.
Nagy: Chiefs’ offensive creativity stems from Reid
Nagy: Chiefs' offensive creativity stems from Reid
Matt Nagy joins Peter King to provide insight on the "imaginative" plays the Chiefs offense draws up, explain Andy Reid's role in them and more.
Purdy details ‘roller-coaster’ path to Super Bowl
Purdy details ‘roller-coaster’ path to Super Bowl
Fresh off the 49ers' NFC Championship Game win, Peter King speaks with Brock Purdy about San Francisco's comeback, his journey from the NFL Draft to the Super Bowl and his looming clash vs. the Chiefs.
40-For-40: Reid’s ‘corn dog’ wins Super Bowl LVII
40-For-40: Reid's 'corn dog' wins Super Bowl LVII
To honor his 40th year covering the NFL, Peter King recalls his 2023 interview with Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid after Super Bowl LVII, in which "corn dog" proved pivotal.
Can Chiefs offense keep up with Lamar, Ravens?
Can Chiefs offense keep up with Lamar, Ravens?
Peter King and Myles Simmons look ahead to the AFC Championship Game between the Ravens and Chiefs, where Kansas City's ability to run the ball may determine the outcome.
Purdy must play better for 49ers to beat Lions
Purdy must play better for 49ers to beat Lions
Peter King and Myles Simmons break down Brock Purdy's struggles against the Packers and the 49ers' familiarity with Jared Goff as San Francisco and Detroit prepare to face off in the NFC Championship Game.
40-For-40: Inside the Broncos-Raiders rivalry
40-For-40: Inside the Broncos-Raiders rivalry
As Peter King commemorates covering his 40th NFL season, he remembers the Raiders-Broncos 1994 playoff matchup, where there was an earthquake in the second quarter and five brawls over the course of the game.
Goff imposed will on Rams in Wild Card game
Goff imposed will on Rams in Wild Card game
Peter King and Myles Simmons talk about King's trip to Detroit to watch the Lions defeat the Rams, talking about Jared Goff's ascent and the buzz in the Motor City while hosting its first playoff game in 30 years.
Is Belichick DAL’s answer to restoring order?
Is Belichick DAL's answer to restoring order?
ESPN's Ed Werder calls the Cowboys' loss to the Packers one of the most "inglorious exits in Cowboys playoff history" and ponders with Peter King what a Jerry Jones-Bill Belichick partnership could look like.
40-For-40: Inside Belichick’s coaching mindset
40-For-40: Inside Belichick's coaching mindset
As Peter King commemorates covering his 40th NFL season, he remembers a 2004 regular season game where Bill Belichick put his starters on special teams and Mike Vrabel's comment that "Every week is a tryout."
Was a power struggle behind Titans’ Vrabel firing?
Was a power struggle behind Titans' Vrabel firing?
Peter King and Myles Simmons discuss whether the Titans fired Mike Vrabel due to an organizational power struggle, agreeing that the move doesn't make much sense and that Vrabel is now perhaps the top coach available.