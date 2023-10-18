 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: New Orleans Pelicans at Minnesota Timberwolves
Fantasy Basketball 8-Cat Rankings for 2023: Lamelo, Ant-Man among top 15
ZOZO Championship - Previews
Ryder Cup loss won’t linger; Xander addresses dad’s comments
Philadelphia Eagles v Los Angeles Rams
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 7 of 2023 season

Top Clips

nbc_pft_ramsey_231018.jpg
Ramsey set to return to Dolphins practice
nbc_pft_draftkings_231018.jpg
PFT Draft: Non-QB MVPs so far this season
nbc_pft_rogergoodell_231018.jpg
Goodell finalizes contract extension through 2027

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: New Orleans Pelicans at Minnesota Timberwolves
Fantasy Basketball 8-Cat Rankings for 2023: Lamelo, Ant-Man among top 15
ZOZO Championship - Previews
Ryder Cup loss won’t linger; Xander addresses dad’s comments
Philadelphia Eagles v Los Angeles Rams
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 7 of 2023 season

Top Clips

nbc_pft_ramsey_231018.jpg
Ramsey set to return to Dolphins practice
nbc_pft_draftkings_231018.jpg
PFT Draft: Non-QB MVPs so far this season
nbc_pft_rogergoodell_231018.jpg
Goodell finalizes contract extension through 2027

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Top impact players in Dolphins-Eagles

October 18, 2023 09:04 AM
Pro Football Focus breaks down the players to watch in the Week 7 SNF matchup between the Dolphins and Eagles, including Tyreek Hill and Raheem Mostert for Miami and Jalen Carter and Haason Reddick for Philly.
Up Next
nbc_pft_ramsey_231018.jpg
0:48
Ramsey set to return to Dolphins practice
Now Playing
nbc_pft_draftkings_231018.jpg
7:19
PFT Draft: Non-QB MVPs so far this season
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rogergoodell_231018.jpg
7:34
Goodell finalizes contract extension through 2027
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jonescunningham_231018.jpg
5:53
Cunningham’s role will be set ‘week to week’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_procedure_231018.jpg
4:08
New hiring procedure for coaches from other teams
Now Playing
nbc_pft_powerrankings_231018.jpg
9:30
PFT Power Rankings: Dolphins edge Chiefs for No. 1
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rodgersrehab_231018.jpg
13:44
Rodgers says he’s ‘way ahead’ of rehab schedule
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pushplay_231018.jpg
8:52
Jones ‘likes’ QB push play despite Eagles’ success
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rodgerssuperpower_231018.jpg
2:46
Saleh believes Rodgers’ presence is his superpower
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jonesplaybeforehalftime_231018__778457.jpg
5:55
Jones wanted DAL to try again before halftime
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mccaffrey_231018.jpg
4:28
McCaffrey reportedly avoids serious injury
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jonessloppygame_231018.jpg
9:29
Jones dubs MNF ‘sloppy’ for both Cowboys, Chargers
Now Playing