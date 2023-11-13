 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Charles Schwab Cup Championship - Final Round
Alker holds on to win Champions finale for $1 million payoff
The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican - Round One
L. Ko, Lexi fail to qualify for LPGA finale; brutal finish for Pedersen
The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican - Final Round
Vu wins fourth title at Annika, reclaims POY lead

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_floriostroud_231112.jpg
Stroud dominates again vs. Bengals
nbc_fnia_florioonyoung_231112.jpg
Young off to a great start with 49ers
nbc_fnia_floriohockenson_231112.jpg
Why Hockenson ‘loves’ catching passes from Dobbs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Charles Schwab Cup Championship - Final Round
Alker holds on to win Champions finale for $1 million payoff
The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican - Round One
L. Ko, Lexi fail to qualify for LPGA finale; brutal finish for Pedersen
The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican - Final Round
Vu wins fourth title at Annika, reclaims POY lead

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_floriostroud_231112.jpg
Stroud dominates again vs. Bengals
nbc_fnia_florioonyoung_231112.jpg
Young off to a great start with 49ers
nbc_fnia_floriohockenson_231112.jpg
Why Hockenson ‘loves’ catching passes from Dobbs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Wilson sparks Jets with 20-yard run, diving effort

November 12, 2023 09:20 PM
Although Zach Wilson ultimately was ruled out before the end zone just shy of a TD, the QB gives the Jets' offense life with a gutsy effort.
Up Next
nbc_fnia_floriostroud_231112.jpg
1:11
Stroud dominates again vs. Bengals
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_florioonyoung_231112.jpg
0:30
Young off to a great start with 49ers
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_floriohockenson_231112.jpg
0:50
Why Hockenson ‘loves’ catching passes from Dobbs
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_pierceint_231112.jpg
1:13
Pierce details ‘humbling’ experience as interim HC
Now Playing
nbc_nfl_mindobbspresser_231112.jpg
0:59
How Dobbs prepared for first start in Minnesota
Now Playing
nbc_nfl_stourdintv_231112.jpg
0:40
Stroud: HOU had ‘won’t be denied’ mindset in win
Now Playing
nbc_nfl_pittomlinpresser_231112.jpg
0:31
Tomlin praises Peterson for being ‘dynamic’
Now Playing
nbc_berry_pickuplines_231112_1920x1080_2281763907785.jpg
2:38
Week 10 Pick-Up Lines: Howell’s passing yards prop
Now Playing
nbc_berry_propashot_231112.jpg
6:17
Top NFL Week 10 player props
Now Playing
nbc_nfl_lowesvertday_231111_1920x1080_2281644611815.jpg
1:20
CAR, Lowe’s host in-stadium reception for veterans
Now Playing
nbc_dps_bearspanthersrecapv2_231110.jpg
3:39
Dan Patrick: Bryce Young lacks ‘wow’ factor
Now Playing
nbc_dps_ryanleafinterview_231110_1920x1080_2281393731710.jpg
13:07
Leaf: Fields a better QB than Caleb Williams
Now Playing