How Notre Dame selected its 2024 captains

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
DP World Tour pro hits tee shot 8 yards, sideways; let him explain
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Frances Tiafoe beats Ben Shelton at U.S. Open; Novak Djokovic may be next
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Scottie Scheffler still leads but advantage trimmed at Tour Championship
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Morikawa excels all around in Tour Champ. Round 2
Kiser takes farm lessons to gridiron as ND star LB
Leonard looks to prove Irish right despite setback
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
Paralympics
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
DP World Tour pro hits tee shot 8 yards, sideways; let him explain
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Frances Tiafoe beats Ben Shelton at U.S. Open; Novak Djokovic may be next
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Scottie Scheffler still leads but advantage trimmed at Tour Championship
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Morikawa excels all around in Tour Champ. Round 2
Kiser takes farm lessons to gridiron as ND star LB
Leonard looks to prove Irish right despite setback
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
Paralympics
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
How Notre Dame selected its 2024 captains
August 30, 2024 10:06 PM
On "Here Come the Irish," go behind the scenes of how Notre Dame selected its 2024 captains, and watch Marcus Freeman announce the five. Watch full episodes on Peacock.
Close Ad