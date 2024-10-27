 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

FSKATE-US-ISU-GRAND-PRIX
Ilia Malinin wins Skate Canada, qualifies for Grand Prix Final
Indiana Fever v Las Vegas Aces
Indiana Fever fire coach Christie Sides, becoming 6th WNBA team to make a change
WSX 2024 Rd 01 Canada Eli Tomac in front of sign.jpg
Eli Tomac wins 2024 World Supercross opener in Canada, Shane McElrath takes SX2 division
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_slotmachineintv_241027.jpg
Slot: Saka played ‘an outstanding game’
nbc_pl_sakaintv_241027.jpg
Saka ‘a bit disappointed’ with draw v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_artetaintv_241027.jpg
Arteta: Arsenal ‘should’ve won’ against Liverpool

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

FSKATE-US-ISU-GRAND-PRIX
Ilia Malinin wins Skate Canada, qualifies for Grand Prix Final
Indiana Fever v Las Vegas Aces
Indiana Fever fire coach Christie Sides, becoming 6th WNBA team to make a change
WSX 2024 Rd 01 Canada Eli Tomac in front of sign.jpg
Eli Tomac wins 2024 World Supercross opener in Canada, Shane McElrath takes SX2 division
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_slotmachineintv_241027.jpg
Slot: Saka played ‘an outstanding game’
nbc_pl_sakaintv_241027.jpg
Saka ‘a bit disappointed’ with draw v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_artetaintv_241027.jpg
Arteta: Arsenal ‘should’ve won’ against Liverpool

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Steen Olsen wins giant slalom World Cup opener

October 27, 2024 01:13 PM
Norwegian skiers swept the men’s Alpine World Cup giant slalom podium, with Alexander Steen Olsen winning, edging teammates Henrik Kristoffersen and Atle Lie McGrath.