Top News

MX 2025 Rd 11 Ironman Eli Tomac.JPG
Eli Tomac on May 2025 return: ‘Goal as of now is MX Round 1, would love to sneak in the last round of SX’
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
The 2025 Masters
With rib injury behind him, Xander Schauffele sounding confident about his Masters chances
nbc_sx_whatridersaid_250405.jpg
What riders said after Foxborough Supercross: ‘I just stood up on the pegs ... leaned back and pinned it’
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_postgame_nistelrooyintv_250407.jpg
Van Nistelrooy’s takeaways from loss to Newcastle
nbc_pl_leinew_250407.jpg
Extended HLs: Leicester v. Newcastle Matchweek 31
nbc_pl_plupdate_250407.jpg
PL Update: Newcastle enter Champions League race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

All of Ovechkin's goals from the Olympics

April 3, 2025 09:08 AM
Now that Alex Ovechkin has passed Wayne Gretzky for the most goals scored in NHL history, relive all of Ovechkin's Olympic goals from Torino 2006, Vancouver 2010, and Sochi 2014.

Related Videos

oly_swm50bu_groussetwin_250404.jpg
03:41
Grousset cruises to men’s 50m butterfly victory
oly_swm200bu_urlandowin_250404.jpg
05:17
Urlando hits personal best in 200m butterfly
oly_sww50f_gastaldellowin_250404.jpg
03:47
Gastaldello wins dramatic 50m free in Sacramento
oly_atw400h_sydneymclaughlinlevrone_250404.jpg
04:59
McLaughlin-Levrone wins 400m hurdles in Jamaica
oly_swm100bu_maximegroussettyr_250403.jpg
04:32
Grousset bests Urlando in thrilling 100m butterfly
oly_fsmen_worlds_cinematicrecap_250403.jpg
02:19
Malinin shows he’s in league of his own at worlds
oly_frwar_kailakuhn_250329.jpg
51
Kuhn youngest American to win aerials world title
oly_sbwhp_chloekim_250329.jpg
55
Kim secures spot on Team USA for Winter Olympics
oly_fsmen_malininanthem_250329.jpg
04:14
Malinin takes in National Anthem with gold medal
oly_fsmen_malininjoyceintv_250329.jpg
01:08
Malinin definitely proud to repeat as world champ
oly_fsmen_maliningold_250329.jpg
07:41
Malinin defends title at figure skating worlds
oly_fsdnc_chockbates_250329.jpg
07:07
Chock/Bates win 3rd straight ice dance world title
oly_fswom_liutorico_250328.jpg
01:45
Liu a golden girl at figure skating worlds
oly_fswom_laydenpiece_250328.jpg
03:57
Figure skaters draw strength from each other
oly_fswom_malinintorico_250328.jpg
02:03
Malinin wants to show figure skating to the world
oly_fswom_alysaliuworldchamp_250328.jpg
09:00
Liu brings the house down to win world title
oly_fsdnc_chockbatesintv_250328.jpg
01:13
Chock/Bates enjoy ‘fun moment’ in rhythm dance
nbc_fspar_efimova_250327.jpg
09:26
Efimova/Mitrofanov get standing ovation after free
oly_fsmen_worlds_iliamalinin_250327.jpg
04:36
Malinin makes history at worlds, leads after short
oly_asmsl_timonhaugan_250327.jpg
01:17
Haugan wins slalom; Kristoffersen clinches overall
oly_aswsl_mikaelashriffin_250327.jpg
04:09
Shiffrin caps season with 101st World Cup win
oly_fswom_worlds_levitoshort_250326.jpg
07:57
Levito back at worlds, third after short program
oly_fswom_worlds_liuintv_250326.jpg
01:47
Liu credits state of mind following short program
oly_fswom_worlds_liushort_250326.jpg
06:46
Liu leads after short program at worlds
oly_asmgs_odermattmeillard_250326.jpg
04:32
Meillard edges teammate Odermatt in WC Finals GS
LGB.jpg
06:25
Gut-Behrami captures GS win in Sun Valley
oly_asmsg_worldcupfinals_250323.jpg
03:21
Feurstein secures first World Cup victory
LindseyVonn2ndplace.jpg
09:17
Vonn makes first World Cup podium since comeback
oly_atw4x400_indoorfinals_250323.jpg
07:13
USA wins women’s 4x400m relay in dominant fashion
oly_atw60h_indoorfinals_250323.jpg
04:12
Charlton wins 60m hurdles in photo finish

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_postgame_nistelrooyintv_250407.jpg
02:36
Van Nistelrooy’s takeaways from loss to Newcastle
nbc_pl_leinew_250407.jpg
10:10
Extended HLs: Leicester v. Newcastle Matchweek 31
nbc_pl_plupdate_250407.jpg
06:03
PL Update: Newcastle enter Champions League race
nbc_pl_postgame_howeintv_250407.jpg
02:02
Howe proud of ‘humble’ Newcastle squad
nbc_pl_postgame_barnesintv_250407.jpg
02:26
Barnes discusses Champions League ambitions
nbc_pl_leinew_postgamereacs_250407.jpg
04:10
Reactions from Newcastle’s dominant win over Foxes
nbc_golf_langerintv_250407.jpg
09:54
Langer: Final Masters start is ‘bittersweet’
nbc_pl_mw31allgoals_250407.jpg
11:24
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 31
nbc_golf_hasandtaiintv_250407.jpg
02:19
How Hastings made Masters Thursday a holiday
uconn.jpg
22:09
Bueckers, UConn get storybook ending with title
nbc_golf_xanderintv_250407.jpg
26:40
Schauffele motivated by injury, ready for Augusta
nbc_roto_patriots_250407.jpg
01:10
Patriots could reportedly focus on RB in NFL draft
haven.jpg
06:17
‘The Patch’ is a home for Augusta’s Black golfers
nbc_roto_blakesnell_250407.jpg
01:15
Dodgers’ Knack a worthy streamer with Snell out
nbc_roto_cowboys_250407.jpg
01:08
Cowboys reportedly seek RB1 in 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_golf_masterspromo_250407.jpg
51
O’Meara recounts first trip to No. 11 at Augusta
nbc_pl_leinew_barnesgoal_250407.jpg
01:27
Barnes makes it 3-0 for Newcastle v. Leicester
nbc_roto_vladguerrero_250407.jpg
01:19
How Guerrero Jr.'s extension affects rest of MLB
nbc_roto_waivertargets_250407.jpg
01:55
Target Angels’ Paris, Tigers’ Kahnle in fantasy
nbc_pl_leinew_murphygoal2_250407.jpg
01:15
Schar’s audacious effort finds Murphy for 2-0
nbc_pl_leinew_murphygoal_250407.jpg
01:14
Murphy tucks away Newcastle’s opener v. Leicester
nbc_golf_lf_fredridley_250407.jpg
19:45
Tiger Woods to bring new learning lab to Augusta
nbc_oht_hidalgo_250407.jpg
10:32
Hidalgo addresses social media post in article
nbc_oht_draftpredictions_250407.jpg
21:50
2025 WNBA Draft: Predictions and recent shake-ups
nbc_simms_comp_250407.jpg
11:30
Simms’ ’25 draft rankings: Top five EDGE prospects
nbc_pl_pregame_ornstein_250407.jpg
06:26
Reds ‘confident’ about renewing Salah, van Dijk
nbc_roto_contreras_250407.jpg
01:30
Cardinals’ Contreras a fantasy buy-low candidate
nbc_dps_finalfourrecap_250407.jpg
06:32
Takeaways from Houston, Florida’s Final Four wins
nbc_simms_donovan_250407.jpg
07:50
Simms’ EDGE draft rankings: No. 5 Ezeiruaku
nbc_horse_santaanita_250407.jpg
01:53
Journalism will ‘be a factor’ in Kentucky Derby