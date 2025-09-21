Garland gets bronze in men's decathlon at worlds

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2025 World Track and Field Championships Results
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
RotoPat’s Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings
Patrick Daugherty
,
Patrick Daugherty
,
Reports: Aces’ A’ja Wilson earns historic fourth WNBA MVP award
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Sunderland showed spirit v. ‘unconvincing’ Villa
Isidor grabs Sunderland’s equalizer against Villa
Cash’s screamer gives Villa lead over Sunderland
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2025 World Track and Field Championships Results
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
RotoPat’s Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings
Patrick Daugherty
,
Patrick Daugherty
,
Reports: Aces’ A’ja Wilson earns historic fourth WNBA MVP award
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Sunderland showed spirit v. ‘unconvincing’ Villa
Isidor grabs Sunderland’s equalizer against Villa
Cash’s screamer gives Villa lead over Sunderland
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Garland gets bronze in men's decathlon at worlds
September 21, 2025 08:59 AM
In the closest decathlon in history at the world championships, Germany's Leo Neugebauer got the gold over silver medalist Ayden Owens-Delerme of Puerto Rico and Kyle Garland of the U.S.
Related Videos
03:30
US wins men’s 5K at worlds for 1st time since ’07
01:54
US men’s 4x100 team reviews exchanges after silver
02:08
U.S. women’s 4x100 relay team breaks down handoffs
09:13
Lyles leads U.S. to 4x100m relay gold at worlds
06:50
Richardson anchors U.S. to 4x100m gold at worlds
01:47
U.S. women dominant in 4x400m relay final
11:27
McLaughlin-Levrone anchors U.S. to CR in 4x400m
10:29
U.S. second to Botswana in men’s 4x400m final
11:53
Hocker wins men’s 5000m final for worlds gold
08:30
Ordira wins 800m gold with championship record
08:33
Team USA duels Kenya for spot in 4x400m final
07:23
South Africa fails to qualify for 4x100m final
01:10
Railcam View: Relive the men’s 200m worlds final
07:12
Wanyonyi wins men’s 800m title at worlds in Tokyo
11:40
Hall becomes first-time world champ in heptathlon
12:34
Chebet bests Kipyegon in 5000m final at worlds
06:42
Garland halfway to decathlon gold after SB 400m
06:22
Jackson secures silver in shot put at worlds
06:23
Richardson leads U.S. 4x100m relay team into final
03:53
South Africa, Great Britain out of men’s 4x100m
06:56
U.S. 2nd in men’s 4x100m heat, qualifies for final
07:14
U.S. storms to world lead in women’s 4x400m relay
07:22
U.S. suffers bad exchange during men’s 4x400 relay
11:40
Jefferson-Wooden, Lyles make history in 200m
09:17
Jefferson-Wooden adds 200m title to 100m gold
03:05
Jones, Cockrell, Muhammad dissect 400mH final
07:29
Lyles, Bednarek give U.S. 1-2 finish in 200m final
10:56
Benjamin adds 400m world title to Olympic gold
04:54
Hall has sizeable lead for 2nd day of heptathlon
05:43
Bol brings it for 400mH world title; Jones silver
Latest Clips
02:19
Sunderland showed spirit v. ‘unconvincing’ Villa
01:08
Isidor grabs Sunderland’s equalizer against Villa
01:14
Cash’s screamer gives Villa lead over Sunderland
01:33
Sunderland’s Mandava sent off against Aston Villa
03:55
Neville: Liverpool have ‘so much firepower’
04:02
Phillips talks Sunderland’s ‘remarkable’ PL return
02:49
Gutierrez: Newcastle is ‘bigger than any player’
02:44
Fletcher: Adams is Bournemouth’s ‘unsung hero’
02:01
Gainbridge Super League has ‘top-tier talent’
01:27
Shearer, Defoe tour Arrowhead Stadium
01:52
Adams: Bournemouth ‘in a great spot’
01:28
Manchester United need consistency under Amorim
01:38
Liverpool’s perfect start is ‘ominous’ for PL
09:46
What riders said after SMX Finals in Las Vegas
12:35
Shimoda withstands Deegan’s tactics for 250 title
09:46
Lawrence brothers share emotions of title battle
26:08
HLs: SMX World Championship Finals, Las Vegas
49
Tomac: ‘I did what I could’ in SMX Finals
37
H. Lawrence ‘gutted’ after coming up short
02:37
Jett battling mixed emotions after beating brother
37
Vialle finishes SMX season strong with podium
01:02
Hammaker: ‘My time will come’ after SMX Finals
05:17
Highlights: Indiana dismantles Illinois
01:30
Shimoda’s SMX world title ‘a confidence booster’
04:28
HLs: Michigan staves off Nebraska in Lincoln
01:36
Mendoza on Indiana’s ‘special’ win over Illinois
02:44
Indiana makes ‘statement’ with win over Illinois
01:05
Cignetti: Indiana ‘dominated’ vs. Illinois
03:05
Oklahoma defense, Price headline best Week 4 games
04:26
Oklahoma, Texas Tech prevail in Week 4
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue