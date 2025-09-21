 Skip navigation
World Track and Field Championships 2025
2025 World Track and Field Championships Results
NFL: SEP 14 Eagles at Chiefs
RotoPat’s Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings
A'ja Wilson
Reports: Aces’ A’ja Wilson earns historic fourth WNBA MVP award

nbc_pl_twogamepostgame_250921.jpg
Sunderland showed spirit v. ‘unconvincing’ Villa
nbc_pl_sungoal1_250921.jpg
Isidor grabs Sunderland’s equalizer against Villa
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_250921.jpg
Cash’s screamer gives Villa lead over Sunderland

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Garland gets bronze in men's decathlon at worlds

September 21, 2025 08:59 AM
In the closest decathlon in history at the world championships, Germany's Leo Neugebauer got the gold over silver medalist Ayden Owens-Delerme of Puerto Rico and Kyle Garland of the U.S.

oly_atm5k_worlds_final_digihit_250921.jpg
03:30
US wins men’s 5K at worlds for 1st time since ’07
oly_atm4x100_worlds_teamusaintv_250921.jpg
01:54
US men’s 4x100 team reviews exchanges after silver
oly_atw4x100_worlds_teamusaintv_250921.jpg
02:08
U.S. women’s 4x100 relay team breaks down handoffs
oly_atm4x100_worlds_teamusafinal_250921.jpg
09:13
Lyles leads U.S. to 4x100m relay gold at worlds
oly_atw4x100_worlds_final_250921.jpg
06:50
Richardson anchors U.S. to 4x100m gold at worlds
oly_atw4x400_worlds_final_intv_250921.jpg
01:47
U.S. women dominant in 4x400m relay final
oly_atw4x400_worlds_final_250921.jpg
11:27
McLaughlin-Levrone anchors U.S. to CR in 4x400m
oly_atm4x400_worlds_botswanafinal_250921.jpg
10:29
U.S. second to Botswana in men’s 4x400m final
oly_atm5k_worlds_colehockerfinal_250921.jpg
11:53
Hocker wins men’s 5000m final for worlds gold
oly_atw800_worlds_final_250921.jpg
08:30
Ordira wins 800m gold with championship record
usa_kenya_relay.jpg
08:33
Team USA duels Kenya for spot in 4x400m final
oly_atm4x100_worlds_runoff_250920.jpg
07:23
South Africa fails to qualify for 4x100m final
oly_atm200_allangles_250920.jpg
01:10
Railcam View: Relive the men’s 200m worlds final
oly_atm800_worlds_final_250920.jpg
07:12
Wanyonyi wins men’s 800m title at worlds in Tokyo
oly_atwhep_hallwin_250920.jpg
11:40
Hall becomes first-time world champ in heptathlon
oly_atw5k_chebetfinal_250920.jpg
12:34
Chebet bests Kipyegon in 5000m final at worlds
oly_atmdec_worlds_garland400_250920.jpg
06:42
Garland halfway to decathlon gold after SB 400m
oly_atwsp_jacksonfinal_250920.jpg
06:22
Jackson secures silver in shot put at worlds
oly_atw4x100_usaheat_250920.jpg
06:23
Richardson leads U.S. 4x100m relay team into final
oly_atm4x100heat2_250920.jpg
03:53
South Africa, Great Britain out of men’s 4x100m
oly_atm4x100_worlds_usaheat_250920.jpg
06:56
U.S. 2nd in men’s 4x100m heat, qualifies for final
oly_atw4x400_usaheat_250920.jpg
07:14
U.S. storms to world lead in women’s 4x400m relay
oly_atm4x400_usaheat_250920.jpg
07:22
U.S. suffers bad exchange during men’s 4x400 relay
oly_atm200_atw200_digihit_250919.jpg
11:40
Jefferson-Wooden, Lyles make history in 200m
oly_atw200_mjwfinal_250919.jpg
09:17
Jefferson-Wooden adds 200m title to 100m gold
oly_atw400h_interviews_250919.jpg
03:05
Jones, Cockrell, Muhammad dissect 400mH final
oly_atm200_lylesfinal_250919.jpg
07:29
Lyles, Bednarek give U.S. 1-2 finish in 200m final
oly_atm400h_benjaminfinal_250919_v2.jpg
10:56
Benjamin adds 400m world title to Olympic gold
oly_atwhep_worlds_hall200_250919.jpg
04:54
Hall has sizeable lead for 2nd day of heptathlon
oly_atw400h_bolfinal_250919.jpg
05:43
Bol brings it for 400mH world title; Jones silver

nbc_pl_twogamepostgame_250921.jpg
02:19
Sunderland showed spirit v. ‘unconvincing’ Villa
nbc_pl_sungoal1_250921.jpg
01:08
Isidor grabs Sunderland’s equalizer against Villa
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_250921.jpg
01:14
Cash’s screamer gives Villa lead over Sunderland
nbc_pl_sunmandavaredcard_250921.jpg
01:33
Sunderland’s Mandava sent off against Aston Villa
nbc_pl_garysegment_250921.jpg
03:55
Neville: Liverpool have ‘so much firepower’
nbc_pl_kevinintv_250921.jpg
04:02
Phillips talks Sunderland’s ‘remarkable’ PL return
nbc_pl_jonashutierrezintv_250921.jpg
02:49
Gutierrez: Newcastle is ‘bigger than any player’
nbc_pl_fletcherintv_250921.jpg
02:44
Fletcher: Adams is Bournemouth’s ‘unsung hero’
nbc_pl_amandaintv_250921.jpg
02:01
Gainbridge Super League has ‘top-tier talent’
nbc_pl_stadiumfeature_250921.jpg
01:27
Shearer, Defoe tour Arrowhead Stadium
nbc_pl_adamsintv_250921.jpg
01:52
Adams: Bournemouth ‘in a great spot’
nbc_pl_mudiscussion_250921.jpg
01:28
Manchester United need consistency under Amorim
nbc_pl_multiteamdiscussion_250921.jpg
01:38
Liverpool’s perfect start is ‘ominous’ for PL
nbc_smx_whatridersaid_250921.jpg
09:46
What riders said after SMX Finals in Las Vegas
nbc_smx_250recap_250921.jpg
12:35
Shimoda withstands Deegan’s tactics for 250 title
nbc_smx_450recapv2_250921.jpg
09:46
Lawrence brothers share emotions of title battle
nbc_smx_lasvegas_250921.jpg
26:08
HLs: SMX World Championship Finals, Las Vegas
nbc_smx_tomac_250921.jpg
49
Tomac: ‘I did what I could’ in SMX Finals
nbc_smx_hunter_250921.jpg
37
H. Lawrence ‘gutted’ after coming up short
nbc_smx_jett_250921.jpg
02:37
Jett battling mixed emotions after beating brother
nbc_smx_vialle_250921.jpg
37
Vialle finishes SMX season strong with podium
nbc_smx_hammacker_250921.jpg
01:02
Hammaker: ‘My time will come’ after SMX Finals
nbc_cfb_ill_ind_250920.jpg
05:17
Highlights: Indiana dismantles Illinois
nbc_smx_shimoda_250921.jpg
01:30
Shimoda’s SMX world title ‘a confidence booster’
Michigan_Nebraska_HLs_raw.jpg
04:28
HLs: Michigan staves off Nebraska in Lincoln
nbc_cfb_mendoza_intrv_250920.jpg
01:36
Mendoza on Indiana’s ‘special’ win over Illinois
nbc_rtf_indianaillinois_250920.jpg
02:44
Indiana makes ‘statement’ with win over Illinois
nbc_cfb_cignetti_comp_250920.jpg
01:05
Cignetti: Indiana ‘dominated’ vs. Illinois
nbc_rtf_helmetstickers_250920.jpg
03:05
Oklahoma defense, Price headline best Week 4 games
nbc_rtf_gametalk1_250920.jpg
04:26
Oklahoma, Texas Tech prevail in Week 4