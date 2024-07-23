Horan to lead a 'new era' for USWNT at Olympics

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jalen Ramsey, Derrick Henry
Betting the NFL: Derrick Henry for OPOY
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/scglnse7qgmdflarsddh
How the July live period will impact the Rivals150 rankings
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/b1vxmovifrfclho3q9ks
Recruiting Rumor Mill: Big recruiting weekend looms
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_dps_kobelocker_240723.jpg
Kobe’s locker up for auction for over $1 million
nbc_pst_usmntolypreview_240723.jpg
USMNT faces ‘toughest possible start’ at Olympics
nbc_bte_henryopoy_240722.jpeg
Henry is an underrated NFL OPOY candidate

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jalen Ramsey, Derrick Henry
Betting the NFL: Derrick Henry for OPOY
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/scglnse7qgmdflarsddh
How the July live period will impact the Rivals150 rankings
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/b1vxmovifrfclho3q9ks
Recruiting Rumor Mill: Big recruiting weekend looms
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_dps_kobelocker_240723.jpg
Kobe’s locker up for auction for over $1 million
nbc_pst_usmntolypreview_240723.jpg
USMNT faces ‘toughest possible start’ at Olympics
nbc_bte_henryopoy_240722.jpeg
Henry is an underrated NFL OPOY candidate

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Horan to lead a 'new era' for USWNT at Olympics

July 23, 2024 11:27 AM
Joe Prince-Wright previews the potential of the U.S. Women's National Team ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympic opener against Zambia.