Haiyang claims 100m breaststroke world title

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
What WNBA games are on this week? 2025 WNBA Schedule, dates, how to watch info
Mary Omatiga
,
Mary Omatiga
,
2025 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Naomi Osaka announces she is no longer working with coach Patrick Mouratoglou
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Bengals must find ‘sweet spot’ with Hendrickson
Why there could be more to the Wilkins situation
Potential landing spots for Wilkins
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
What WNBA games are on this week? 2025 WNBA Schedule, dates, how to watch info
Mary Omatiga
,
Mary Omatiga
,
2025 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Naomi Osaka announces she is no longer working with coach Patrick Mouratoglou
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Bengals must find ‘sweet spot’ with Hendrickson
Why there could be more to the Wilkins situation
Potential landing spots for Wilkins
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
HOW TO WATCH:
2025 World Swimming Championships on Peacock
Close
Watch Now
Haiyang claims 100m breaststroke world title
July 28, 2025 07:39 AM
China's Qin Haiyang swam a time of 58.23 seconds in the men's 100m breaststroke final to claim the gold medal at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.
Related Videos
06:03
Smith qualifies for 100m backstroke final
03:12
Walsh’s medal ceremony from 100m butterfly
06:04
Grousset grits his way to gold in 50m butterfly
07:25
Walsh golden in 100m fly with championship record
01:32
Kiefer wins gold at World Fencing Championships
09:05
Australia strikes gold in men’s 4x100m free relay
09:13
Australia gold in women’s 4x100m free; U.S. silver
05:50
Walsh wins women’s 200m IM semifinal
08:59
McIntosh swims to women’s 400m freestyle victory
10:31
Martens wins men’s 400m freestyle at worlds
11:56
Spain men’s water polo team tops Hungary for gold
10:13
Greece women’s water polo edges Hungary for gold
11:17
U.S. women’s water polo falls short of bronze
11:09
U.S. women’s water polo falls to Greece in semis
10:01
HLs: U.S. men’s water polo falls to Serbia
14:31
HLs: U.S. women’s water polo dominates Japan
10:10
HLs: U.S. men’s water polo throttles Singapore
10:39
Highlight: U.S. women’s water polo obliterates ARG
02:20
ADAPTIVE: Team USA’s Paralympians road to glory
11:49
U.S. men’s water polo downs Brazil, 16-7
09:52
U.S. women’s water polo dominates Dutch in Game 2
01:12
Stolz uses cycling to train for speed skating
09:39
U.S. men’s water polo sink Canada 18-9 at worlds
09:15
Women’s Water Polo Highlights: US tops China, 15-7
04:57
Chebet smashes world record in women’s 5000m
05:05
Duguma hangs on to win Prefontaine Classic 800m
04:00
Davis-Woodhall’s final jump seals Prefontaine win
04:17
Tebogo sets 200m world lead at Prefontaine Classic
51
Jefferson-Wooden ‘coming for it all’ in 2025
01:38
Kipyegon ‘grateful’ to make history at Prefontaine
Latest Clips
05:30
Bengals must find ‘sweet spot’ with Hendrickson
05:07
Why there could be more to the Wilkins situation
04:56
Potential landing spots for Wilkins
02:55
How Steelers’ throwback uniforms compare to others
13:30
PFT Draft: Top training camp storylines
07:12
Early analysis on Rodgers at training camp
11:21
Rodgers has great response to Bradshaw’s remarks
05:18
Slater agrees to four-year extension with Chargers
10:25
Jones acknowledges Parsons’ talent
07:33
Parsons has ‘lost some of his leverage’ to Cowboys
10:33
What practicing at training camp means for Parsons
06:41
Kitayama, Grillo on the rise in FedExCup rankings
06:51
Cup drivers recap Indianapolis race won by Wallace
11:19
Highlights: 3M Open, Final Round
02:03
FedExCup bubble shifts after 3M Open performances
02:48
Kitayama: Trusting ‘my game’ helped me win 3M Open
14:59
Highlights: The Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis
41:15
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 21
06:05
The long journey of the 2025 Tour de France
14:53
2025 Tour de France jersey winners ceremony
03:13
Pogacar ‘speechless’ after winning Tour de France
02:38
Simmons proposes to girlfriend after TDF finish
02:20
Wout van Aert talks Stage 21 win, Tour de France
03:20
Harrington: Senior Open triumph is ‘euphoric’
11:36
Highlights: ISPS Handa Senior Open, Final Round
07:13
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 21 finish
03:55
Highlights: TDF cyclists climb Montmartre, Lap 3
06:56
Highlights: TDF cyclists climb Montmartre, Lap 2
06:20
Highlights: TDF cyclists climb Montmartre, Lap 1
05:20
Woad talks caddie, expectations after debut win
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue