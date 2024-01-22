Watch Now
Allen's biggest problem is 'running into Mahomes'
Michael Holley and Mike Hill evaluate the Bills’ continued shortcomings in the playoffs and Sean McDermott’s fake punt decision before debating expectations for Josh Allen moving forward.
Hill: Jackson is the NFL’s most ‘disrespected’ QB
Michael Holley previews the AFC title game clash between superstars Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes while Mike Hill reveals why he expects the Ravens to win by double digits.
How Lions can upset 49ers in NFC Championship game
Michael Holley expresses confidence in the Lions’ upset chances vs. the 49ers and Mike Hill commends Jared Goff for his success in Detroit in their early look ahead to the NFC Championship game.
Chiefs advanced by ‘leaning into who they are’
Michael Holley and Mike Hill explain why Patrick Mahomes further cemented his status as the league’s top QB in Kansas City’s win over Buffalo and why the Chiefs remain such a unique force in the AFC.
Tomlin’s future ‘a lot of smoke, no real fire’
After reportedly telling players he will return to coach in 2024, Michael Smith and Michael Holley discuss Mike Tomlin's tenure with the Steelers and the bigger picture of how this team can become a true contender again.
A ‘wakeup call’ is needed for the Cowboys
What needs to change for the Dallas Cowboys? For Michael Smith and Michael Holley, they "cannot imagine" a world where Mike McCarthy returns as head coach and assert that the organization needs a "wakeup call."
Does Sirianni deserve another shot to fix Eagles?
Nick Sirianni could be "on borrowed time" as head coach of the Eagles, leading Michael Holley and Michael Smith to question whether he deserves the chance to fix the slump in Philadelphia.
Is Belichick still the NFL’s best coach right now?
Michael Smith and Michael Holley ponder how the interview process for Bill Belichick may unfold and if the historic resume trumps the apparent struggles with the Patriots over the past few seasons.
Bulls fans reach ‘new low’ booing the late Krause
Michael Smith and Michael Holley rip the Chicago Bulls fanbase for their unnecessary booing of the late Jerry Krause during his posthumous Ring of Honor induction.
Texans have ‘a superstar at QB’ with Stroud
Michael Smith and Michael Holley applaud the Houston Texans for their rebuild job under DeMeco Ryans and rookie sensation C.J. Stroud, who is quickly making a name for himself in the NFL.
‘Heartwarming’ Lions the NFL’s feel-good story
Michael Smith and Michael Holley get emotional talking about the Detroit Lions' playoff victory against the Los Angeles Rams and discuss the significance of the win not just for the franchise, but for the city, too.
Love proving Packers, Gutekunst right
Michael Smith and Michael Holley praise the Green Bay Packers' performance against the Dallas Cowboys during Super Wild Card Weekend and give the Packers' front office their flowers for drafting Jordan Love.
Will Jones turn to Belichick to coach Cowboys?
Michael Smith and Michael Holley debate over the Dallas Cowboy's future following an early playoff exit to the Green Bay Packers, and discuss the possibility of Bill Belichick being the franchise's next head coach.