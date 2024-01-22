 Skip navigation
Top News

fmia-divisional-lamarjackson.jpg
Lamar Jackson locks in for Divisional Round win over Houston Texans
Paris 2024 Olympics
French Olympian who survived World War II concentration camps to carry Olympic flame
fmia-divisional-andyreid.jpg
Inside Andy Reid’s notebook from the Chiefs’ Divisional Round victory

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_240122.jpg
What’s next for Dunlap after historic AmEx victory
nbc_ffhh_bucslions_240122.jpg
Gibbs ‘electric’ in playoff win vs. Buccaneers
nbc_ffhh_hardmanfumble_240122.jpg
Debating NFL touchback rule after Hardman’s fumble

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

fmia-divisional-lamarjackson.jpg
Lamar Jackson locks in for Divisional Round win over Houston Texans
Paris 2024 Olympics
French Olympian who survived World War II concentration camps to carry Olympic flame
fmia-divisional-andyreid.jpg
Inside Andy Reid’s notebook from the Chiefs’ Divisional Round victory

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_240122.jpg
What’s next for Dunlap after historic AmEx victory
nbc_ffhh_bucslions_240122.jpg
Gibbs ‘electric’ in playoff win vs. Buccaneers
nbc_ffhh_hardmanfumble_240122.jpg
Debating NFL touchback rule after Hardman’s fumble

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Allen's biggest problem is 'running into Mahomes'

January 22, 2024 11:29 AM
Michael Holley and Mike Hill evaluate the Bills’ continued shortcomings in the playoffs and Sean McDermott’s fake punt decision before debating expectations for Josh Allen moving forward.
nbc_bfa_afcchampionship_240122.jpg
18:15
Hill: Jackson is the NFL’s most ‘disrespected’ QB
GOFF-FOR-MPX.jpg
16:19
How Lions can upset 49ers in NFC Championship game
nbc_bfa_chiefsreactions_240122.jpg
7:00
Chiefs advanced by ‘leaning into who they are’
nbc_bfa_tomlin_240117.jpg
8:25
Tomlin’s future ‘a lot of smoke, no real fire’
Jerry_Jones.jpg
9:41
A ‘wakeup call’ is needed for the Cowboys
nbc_bfa_sirianni_240117.jpg
7:37
Does Sirianni deserve another shot to fix Eagles?
nbc_bfa_belichick_240117.jpg
11:40
Is Belichick still the NFL’s best coach right now?
nbc_bfa_chicagobulls_240115.jpg
3:55
Bulls fans reach ‘new low’ booing the late Krause
nbc_bfa_texans_240115.jpg
11:23
Texans have ‘a superstar at QB’ with Stroud
nbc_bfa_lions_240115.jpg
17:54
‘Heartwarming’ Lions the NFL’s feel-good story
nbc_bfa_packers_240115.jpg
8:03
Love proving Packers, Gutekunst right
nbc_bfa_cowboysfuture_240115.jpg
12:41
Will Jones turn to Belichick to coach Cowboys?
