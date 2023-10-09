Watch Now
Are the 49ers the best team in the NFL?
Michael Smith shouts his praise for the San Francisco 49ers after demolishing the Dallas Cowboys, but Michael Holley wants to throw the brakes on that kind of talk.
Up Next
Smith: The Bill Belichick era is over
Smith: The Bill Belichick era is over
Michael Smith and Michael Holley talk about the New England Patriots and what a hard reset will look like after two horrid games.
Bears, Fields deserve ‘all the credit’ in WSH win
Bears, Fields deserve 'all the credit' in WSH win
Natalie and Zena discuss the Chicago Bears returning to the win column after beating the Commanders on Thursday Night Football, giving credit to Justin Fields' connection with DJ Moore and remembering Dick Butkus.
Assessing Warriors’ chemistry with addition of CP3
Assessing Warriors' chemistry with addition of CP3
Despite a lot of external noise regarding the state of the team, Natalie and Zena discuss why you 'shouldn't sleep on' the Golden State Warriors and the team's chemistry being 'all-in' on the addition of Chris Paul.
Previewing WNBA ‘super team’ finals: Aces-Liberty
Previewing WNBA 'super team' finals: Aces-Liberty
Natalie and Zena are joined by Lauren Dreher of The Committee Sports Group to preview the WNBA Finals, debating what makes a 'super team' in the league, potential x-factors to watch for and more.
Hamby ‘courageous’ in lawsuit against WNBA, Aces
Hamby 'courageous' in lawsuit against WNBA, Aces
Natalie and Zena react to Dearica Hamby's lawsuit against the WNBA and the Las Vegas Aces, sharing why she is 'courageous' in going up against her team and possible implications ahead of the WNBA finals.
WNBA expansion to Bay Area is ‘more than exciting’
WNBA expansion to Bay Area is 'more than exciting'
With all eyes on the WNBA's expansion to the Bay Area, Natalie and Zena provide their takeaways from the rollout, discuss expectations for owner Joe Lacob and potential cities that could be on deck.
Rogers expects offensive fireworks in CHI-WSH
Rogers expects offensive fireworks in CHI-WSH
Connor Rogers joins Brother From Another to preview the Thursday Night Football matchup as the Bears try to get their first victory of the season against the Washington Commanders.
Bengals in a must-win situation against Cardinals
Bengals in a must-win situation against Cardinals
Connor Rogers joins Brother From Another to talk about the Bengals needing a win against the Cardinals and whether they can overcome the injuries plaguing their team.
Sanders conflating media attendance with support
Sanders conflating media attendance with support
Michael Holley can't hide his dismay after hearing Deion Sanders thinking the media attending a press conference is showing love and support.
Lynch-Wilson rift is worthy of a series
Lynch-Wilson rift is worthy of a series
Michael Holley and Lawrence Jackson Jr. talk about Marshawn Lynch saying he wasn't close with Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson, and how those relationships devolved.
Payton-Hackett drama comes to a head in Week 5
Payton-Hackett drama comes to a head in Week 5
The rivalry between Sean Payton and Nathaniel Hackett will come to a head when the Denver Broncos square off with the New York Jets in Week 5.