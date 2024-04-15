Watch Now
Has Brady ruled out ever playing in the NFL again?
Terrika Foster-Brasby explains why she thinks Tom Brady should firmly close the door on his NFL career, while Michael Holley believes Brady's retirement is "fluid."
Up Next
Nuggets’ Malone: Spurs loss was ‘very frustrating’
Michael Holley and Terrika Foster-Brasby discuss the Denver Nuggets' loss to the San Antonio Spurs, which opened the door for the Oklahoma City Thunder to take the No. 1 seed in the West.
Former Colts QB Luck meant it when he said goodbye
Michael Holley and Terrika Foster-Brasby reflect on Andrew Luck's retirement from the NFL, and why they are not surprised that the former QB does not miss football.
Wolves, Nuggets lead race for West’s No. 1 seed
Kurt Helin joins Brother From Another to analyze the NBA Playoff picture and examine the race for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference between the Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Bucks are a ‘confused’ team heading into playoffs
Kurt Helin joins Brother From Another to break down the Milwaukee Bucks' form with the playoffs on the horizon and Jayson Tatum's comments on the Boston Celtics shooting zero free throws in Tuesday night's game.
Do Hornets have the ‘courage’ to hire Harding?
Kurt Helin joins Brother From Another to discuss Lindsey Harding reportedly interviewing for the Charlotte Hornets head coaching job, explaining why Harding would be a great hire.
Iowa vs. South Carolina ratings not a ‘one-off’
Michael Smith and Michael Holley react to the "record-shattering" TV ratings of Iowa vs. South Carolina, breaking down why the mark signifies the exponential growth of women's basketball.
Has Parsons ‘worn thin’ with the Cowboys?
Michael Smith and Michael Holley react to comments by Dallas radio hosts regarding Micah Parsons' status with the Cowboys, questioning how the report of Parsons rubbing the team the wrong way came about.
Williams must block out McElroy, other noise
Michael Smith and Michael Holley discuss Caleb Williams' response to Greg McElroy's criticism of him, preaching why the USC product can't focus on others at the NFL level.
BAL smart for listening to Jackson’s WR feedback
Michael Smith and Michael Holley explain why every team should talk to their quarterbacks about receivers, as the Ravens are seemingly doing with Lamar Jackson ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.
NFL boosting global brand in Brazil
Michael Holley and Michael Smith explain how the NFL bringing Packers vs. Eagles to Brazil is part of a bigger global game plan.
Rhule impressed with Belichick’s visit to Nebraska
Michael Holley and Michael Smith discuss Bill Belichick's visit to Nebraska's coaching clinic and Matt Rhule's comedic reaction to the legendary coach making an appearance.