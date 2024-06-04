Watch Now
Clark 'flopped' on Carter foul
Brother From Another looks back on Chennedy Carter's foul on Caitlin Clark during Sunday's Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky game, discussing how the Fever star 'flopped' when she went down.
Natalie: Caitlin Clark didn’t save the WNBA
Brother From Another discusses why the comments about other WNBA players being jealous of Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark are flat out wrong.
McAfee’s Clark comments show privilege
Brother From Another analyzes Pat McAfee's comments about Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, discussing why they were completely inappropriate and show privilege.
Storylines abound in NBA Finals matchup
Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill discuss the top storylines in the NBA Finals showdown between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks, including the Luka Doncic vs. Jayson Tatum matchup.
Pistons among best backcourt duo in NBA history
Brother From Another examines some of the best backcourt duos in NBA history, discussing why Isiah Thomas and Joe Dumars belong in the same conversation as Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.
Mavericks ‘left the door open’ for Timberwolves
Michael Holley and Michael Smith react to the Minnesota Timberwolves' impressive performance in a Game 4 win over the Dallas Mavericks to stay alive in the playoffs.
Mavericks lacked urgency vs. Timberwolves
Michael Holley and Michael Smith dissect the Dallas Mavericks' performance in their Game 4 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, and debate over the Mavericks' ability to close the series out on the road.
NBA officiating owes teams, fans clarification
Michael Holley and Michael Smith discuss the officiating in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals, and juxtapose it to the officiating in the Boston Celtics' Game 4 win over the Indiana Pacers.
Is Irving, Doncic the best backcourt duo ever?
Michael Holley and Michael Smith debate over Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic being called the most talented backcourt duo in NBA history during the Western Conference Finals.
Celebrating ‘one-of-a-kind’ Walton’s life
Michael Holley and Michael Smith pay their respects to the late Bill Walton, who passed away at the age of 71 following his fight against cancer.
Irving ‘the best offensive player I’ve ever seen’
Michael Smith sends Michael Holley into a frenzy as he makes the case for Kyrie Irving as the best offensive basketball player he's ever seen play in the NBA.
Can the Timberwolves force a Game 5 vs. Mavericks?
Michael Holley and Michael Smith preview Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals and debate over Minnesota's chances to avoid the sweep against the Dallas Mavericks.