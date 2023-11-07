 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: 2022 Heisman Trophy
Heisman Trophy 2023: Hopefuls, Favorites, Odds, History, Voting Process and more
nbc_golf_gt_tgldisc_231018.jpg
Tiger: ‘My ankle is fine,’ it’s the rest of the leg that causes pain
Fortinet Cup Championship - Final Round
PGA Tour Americas: Inaugural schedule revealed, details finalized

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_big10_psurhoadesintv_231107.jpg
Rhoades ready to test style of ball in Big Ten
nbc_cbb_big10_wiscgardintv_231107.jpg
Gard: Depth, maturity stand out for Wisconsin
nbc_bfa_cowboys_231107.jpg
How can Cowboys ‘bridge the gap’ with NFL’s best?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: 2022 Heisman Trophy
Heisman Trophy 2023: Hopefuls, Favorites, Odds, History, Voting Process and more
nbc_golf_gt_tgldisc_231018.jpg
Tiger: ‘My ankle is fine,’ it’s the rest of the leg that causes pain
Fortinet Cup Championship - Final Round
PGA Tour Americas: Inaugural schedule revealed, details finalized

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_big10_psurhoadesintv_231107.jpg
Rhoades ready to test style of ball in Big Ten
nbc_cbb_big10_wiscgardintv_231107.jpg
Gard: Depth, maturity stand out for Wisconsin
nbc_bfa_cowboys_231107.jpg
How can Cowboys ‘bridge the gap’ with NFL’s best?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Holley: Lakers not a Finals contender with Davis

November 7, 2023 03:38 PM
Michael Holley and Ashley Nicole Moss react to Anthony Davis' recent hip injury and question the eight-time All-Star's reliability throughout an 82-game NBA season.
Up Next
nbc_bfa_cowboys_231107.jpg
6:14
How can Cowboys ‘bridge the gap’ with NFL’s best?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_jetsrodgers_231107.jpg
10:20
Jones: Rodgers ‘loves’ the attention with the Jets
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_hardenclippersdebut_231107.jpg
6:29
Was adding Harden the wrong move for the Clippers?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_cjstroud_v2_231106.jpg
17:41
Stroud proving skeptics wrong with performances
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_cowboys_231106.jpg
2:56
Cowboys continue to fall short in big moments
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_dobbs_231106.jpg
9:25
Dobbs brilliant, inspiring in win against Falcons
Now Playing
bfaantoniopierce.jpg
8:04
Davis needs to give Pierce time to prove himself
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_afc_231106.jpg
10:08
Wide open AFC crowded with AFC North contenders
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_wnbaexpansion_231103.jpg
5:46
Not worried about WNBA pausing Portland expansion
Now Playing
Burrow_Allen.jpg
5:03
Bills-Bengals, Dolphins-Chiefs headline NFL Week 9
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_ajawnbagrowth_231103.jpg
11:25
SKIMS misses opportunity not featuring Wilson
Now Playing
college_international.jpg
2:15
Staley taking South Carolina global vs. Notre Dame
Now Playing