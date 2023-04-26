 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kirby Smart Georgia

Georgia begins quest for 3rd straight championship as No. 1 in AP Top 25
SX Detroit 2023 Christian Craig Paige Craig.JPG
Christian Craig rides again, timeline for return to series pending
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
fmia - love.jpg
Life goes on for Green Bay Packers with Jordan Love

Top Clips

GettyImages-1458918311__155412.jpg
Peter King, Todd Archer analyze Elliott’s NE fit
nbc_pl_matchweek1allgoals_230814.jpg
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 1
nbc_pl_cunhaint_230814.jpg
Wolves’ Cunha reflects on ‘really difficult week’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kirby Smart Georgia

Georgia begins quest for 3rd straight championship as No. 1 in AP Top 25
SX Detroit 2023 Christian Craig Paige Craig.JPG
Christian Craig rides again, timeline for return to series pending
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
fmia - love.jpg
Life goes on for Green Bay Packers with Jordan Love

Top Clips

GettyImages-1458918311__155412.jpg
Peter King, Todd Archer analyze Elliott’s NE fit
nbc_pl_matchweek1allgoals_230814.jpg
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 1
nbc_pl_cunhaint_230814.jpg
Wolves’ Cunha reflects on ‘really difficult week’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Berry on star RB contract outlooks

April 26, 2023 01:22 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers review the latest Rotoworld headlines including Javonte Williams' return timeline, contract situations for star RBs, Jerick McKinnon's 2023 outlook and more.
Up Next
nbc_berry_qbpositionalrankings_230814.jpg
19:51
Berry’s QB rankings led by Hurts, Allen, Mahomes
Now Playing
nbc_berry_rotoheadlines_230814.jpg
29:14
What will offense look like for CHI, IND, GB, CLE?
Now Playing
nbc_berry_thursdayreactions_230811v2.jpg
17:48
Berry’s preseason fantasy takeaways: Dell, JSN
Now Playing
nbc_berry_bartendertrivia_230811.jpg
10:40
Henry, Pierce lead Berry’s 2023 fantasy trivia
Now Playing
cooks_mpx.jpg
4:59
Berry’s 2023 overall fantasy rankings: 81-100
Now Playing
nbc_berry_61-80_230811.jpg
5:56
Berry’s 2023 overall fantasy rankings: 61-80
Now Playing
nbc_berry_51-60_230811.jpg
4:41
Berry’s 2023 overall fantasy rankings: 51-60
Now Playing
nbc__ffhh_berrypositionalrankings41-50.jpg
6:48
Berry’s 2023 overall fantasy rankings: 41-50
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_berrypositionalrankings31-40_230809.jpg
8:57
Berry’s 2023 overall fantasy rankings: 31-40
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rotoheadlines_230809_1920x1080.jpg
29:02
Berry’s outlooks for Swift, Taylor, Bigsby in 2023
Now Playing
Lawrence_MPX.jpg
15:39
Colts, Ravens lead undervalued fantasy offenses
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_guestbartenderv2_230807.jpg
5:02
Which players would Berry hold in a keeper league?
Now Playing