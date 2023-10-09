Skip navigation
How can the Dallas Cowboys be fixed?
October 9, 2023 04:28 PM
Jean-Jacques Taylor joins Michael Smith to discuss Dak Prescott's status as the Dallas Cowboys' quarterback and what moves the team must make in order to reach the next level.
