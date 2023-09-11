 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Capitol
No Tour, LIV or PIF officials at Wed. Senate hearing
Xadavien Sims (W).jpg
Four-Star Xadavien Sims Commits to 2024 All-American Bowl
Notre Dame v NC State
Things We Learned: ‘Staying in the moment’ aside, Notre Dame’s ceiling may reach Playoff, raised by Hartman

Top Clips

nbc_moto_bestmomentscharlotte_230911.jpg
SMX World Championship Playoff 1 best moments
nbc_nas_dalejrcam_230911.jpg
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls Reddick’s Kansas win
nbc_smith_packersbears_230911.jpg
Love’s resilience shines in Packers win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Capitol
No Tour, LIV or PIF officials at Wed. Senate hearing
Xadavien Sims (W).jpg
Four-Star Xadavien Sims Commits to 2024 All-American Bowl
Notre Dame v NC State
Things We Learned: ‘Staying in the moment’ aside, Notre Dame’s ceiling may reach Playoff, raised by Hartman

Top Clips

nbc_moto_bestmomentscharlotte_230911.jpg
SMX World Championship Playoff 1 best moments
nbc_nas_dalejrcam_230911.jpg
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls Reddick’s Kansas win
nbc_smith_packersbears_230911.jpg
Love’s resilience shines in Packers win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Watching the Gauff family win is inspiring

September 11, 2023 05:15 PM
Michael Smith and Touré discuss Coco Gauff's win at the U.S. Open and how they felt watching her and her family's sacrifice result in a victory on the biggest stage.