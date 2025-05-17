 Skip navigation
Top News

GrLe1JwWYAAFl_M.jpeg
Little-used junior steps up in relief to keep Oregon women firmly inside NCAA top 8
2025 PGA Championship - Preview Day One
PGA Championship 2025: Final-round tee times, pairings at Quail Hollow
2025 PGA Championship - Round Three
Eight perfect shots? The numbers behind Scottie Scheffler’s magnificent Saturday finish

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rahm_250517.jpg
Rahm looking more like his old major self at Quail
nbc_golf_pgard3_250517.jpg
Highlights: PGA Championship, Round 3
nbc_horse_preaknesstrophy_250517.jpg
The 150th Preakness Stakes trophy presentation

Watch Collmus call Journalism's Preakness win

May 17, 2025 07:44 PM
Watch as Larry Collmus, the voice of the Preakness Stakes, calls Journalism's hard-fought win race at Pimlico Race Course.

nbc_golf_rahm_250517.jpg
05:19
Rahm looking more like his old major self at Quail
nbc_golf_pgard3_250517.jpg
08:41
Highlights: PGA Championship, Round 3
nbc_horse_preaknesstrophy_250517.jpg
05:17
The 150th Preakness Stakes trophy presentation
overhead_preakness.jpg
01:29
Overhead view of Journalism’s Preakness Stakes win
nbc_horse_mccarthyintv_250517.jpg
01:08
McCarthy ‘couldn’t be prouder’ of Journalism
2025preaknessfullrace.jpg
07:05
Journalism fights his way to Preakness Stakes win
nbc_horse_kornackihit5_250517.jpg
02:39
How do losing Derby favorites fare at Preakness?
nbc_hotse_dinnerpartystakes_250517.jpg
03:17
Fort Washington wins the Dinner Party Stakes
nbc_horse_kornackihit4_250517.jpg
02:02
Family ties at the Preakness with Kornacki
nbc_horse_stronach_250517.jpg
01:28
Stronach on Pimlico: ‘Change is good’
nbc_horse_kornackihit3_250517.jpg
02:15
Kornacki shares wildest Preakness Stakes moments
nbc_horse_jameswmurphy_250517.jpg
03:03
Reagan’s Wit wins the James W. Murphy Stakes
nbc_horse_deskreax_250517.jpg
02:28
Moss: Triple Crown system needs change
nbc_horse_koranckihit2_250517.jpg
02:03
Kornacki dives into Preakness’ history of opt outs
oly_atm150_atlantacitygames_ferdinandomanyala_250517.jpg
04:12
Omanyala closes out Atlanta with men’s 150m win
nbc_horse_sirbartonstakes_250517.jpg
03:01
Crudo leaves no doubt in the Sir Barton Stakes
oly_atw100_atlantacitygames_cambreasturgis_250517.jpg
03:55
Sturgis leans at the line to win women’s 100m
nbc_nas_ww250hl_250517.jpg
12:33
Highlights: NASCAR Truck race at North Wilkesboro
nbc_horse_hightea1_250517.jpg
47
Preakness High Tea from the InField with Nick Luck
nbc_horse_koranckihit_250517.jpg
02:07
Kornacki examines the kings of Baltimore
trackhighlightvideorace.jpg
03:59
Cunningham stays hot, wins 110m hurdles in Atlanta
oly_atw100h_atlantacitygames_keniharrison_250517.jpg
04:09
Harrison wins 100m hurdle in stacked Atlanta field
nbc_horse_jimmckay_250517.jpg
02:35
Witty surges to Jim McKay Turf Sprint victory
oly_atm100_atlantacitygames_akanisimbine_250517.jpg
04:37
RSA’s Akani Simbine wins men’s 100m final
oly_atw150_atlantacitygames_favourofili_250517.jpg
03:18
Ofili strides to 150m world record in Atlanta
oly_atm200h_atlantacitygames_alisondossantos_250517.jpg
03:39
dos Santos cruises to 200m hurdles win in Atlanta
nbc_horse_chicklang_250517.jpg
02:32
Retribution pulls away to win Chick Lang Stakes
nbc_horse_gallorettestakes_250517.jpg
02:14
Charlene’s Dream dominates the Gallorette Stakes
nbc_horse_laydenessay_250517(1).jpg
02:22
The Preakness straddles the past and a new era
nbc_horse_osbornefeature_250517.jpg
02:44
Osbornes daring to dream at the Preakness