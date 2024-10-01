Rutgers riding hard-nosed Monangai at RB

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Pete Rose, baseball’s banned hits leader, has died at age 83
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
UConn’s first 2025 commit is five-star guard Darius Adams
Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
,
Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
,
Mets reach postseason, beat Braves to cap comeback from 22-33 start
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
PL Update: Bournemouth upend Southampton
Spurs expose Man United’s undisciplined defending
HLs: Blessings Collegiate Invitational, Round 1
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Pete Rose, baseball’s banned hits leader, has died at age 83
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
UConn’s first 2025 commit is five-star guard Darius Adams
Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
,
Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
,
Mets reach postseason, beat Braves to cap comeback from 22-33 start
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
PL Update: Bournemouth upend Southampton
Spurs expose Man United’s undisciplined defending
HLs: Blessings Collegiate Invitational, Round 1
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Rutgers riding hard-nosed Monangai at RB
September 30, 2024 08:06 PM
Connor Rogers takes a look at the film on Rutgers' powerful running back Kyle Monangai, whose strength has been carrying the Scarlet Knights early in the season.
Close Ad