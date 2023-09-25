Skip navigation
Schauffele, Rose carry Ryder Cup betting value
September 25, 2023 02:21 PM
Brad Thomas and Jay Croucher give their best value picks in the Ryder Cup betting market, including Xander Schauffele as Team U.S.'s top point scorer.
