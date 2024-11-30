Watch Now
Wan-Bissaka pulls one back for West Ham v. Arsenal
West Ham finally stop the bleeding as Aaron Wan-Bissaka gets the Hammers on the board against Arsenal to make it 4-1.
Up Next
Saka’s penalty makes it 5-2 for Arsenal
Saka's penalty makes it 5-2 for Arsenal
Gabriel is brought down inside the box and Bukayo Saka steps up to convert the spot kick to make it 5-2 for the Gunners against West Ham.
Emerson’s screamer gives Hammers life v. Arsenal
Emerson's screamer gives Hammers life v. Arsenal
You won't see a better free kick this weekend than Emerson's belter for West Ham to reduce his side's deficit to 4-2 against Arsenal.
Havertz makes it 4-0 for Arsenal against West Ham
Havertz makes it 4-0 for Arsenal against West Ham
West Ham's defense is falling apart as Kai Havertz punishes the Hammers on the break to give Arsenal a commanding 4-0 lead in the first half.
Odegaard nets penalty to make it 3-0 over West Ham
Odegaard nets penalty to make it 3-0 over West Ham
Martin Odegaard steps up to the penalty spot and slots home the Gunners' third goal of the first half against West Ham at London Stadium.
Trossard doubles Arsenal’s lead against West Ham
Trossard doubles Arsenal's lead against West Ham
Arsenal's beautiful build-up pays off as Leandro Trossard taps in the Gunners' second goal of the first half against West Ham at London Stadium.
Gabriel powers Arsenal in front of West Ham
Gabriel powers Arsenal in front of West Ham
Who else but Gabriel Magalhaes? The Arsenal defender does it again off a Gunners' corner kick to give his side an early 1-0 lead over the Hammers at London Stadium.
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Ipswich MWK 13
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Ipswich MWK 13
Watch full-match highlights from Ipswich Town's trip to the City Ground where they battled Nottingham Forest in a critical Matchweek 13 showdown.
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Newcastle MWK 13
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Newcastle MWK 13
An own goal from Marc Guehi looked to be the deciding moment for Newcastle, but Daniel Munoz's last-minute heroics was enough to salvage a point for Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in Matchweek 13.
Munoz salvages point for Palace against Newcastle
Munoz salvages point for Palace against Newcastle
Daniel Munoz's 94th-minute equalizer rescues a point for Crystal Palace against Newcastle at Selhurst Park.
Kluivert makes PL history with hat-trick v. Wolves
Kluivert makes PL history with hat-trick v. Wolves
Justin Kluivert becomes the first player in Premier League history to record a hat-trick by scoring three penalties to make it 4-2 for Bournemouth against Wolves.
Strand Larsen gives Wolves hope v. Cherries
Strand Larsen gives Wolves hope v. Cherries
Jorgen Strand Larsen doubles his tally to make it a one-goal deficit for Wolves against Bournemouth in the second half at the Molineux.