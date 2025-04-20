Iwobi drills Fulham 1-0 ahead of Chelsea

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_figskating_womensfreeskate_250419.jpg
U.S. rolls to World Team Trophy figure skating title, but will 2026 Olympic team event be closer?
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars
MacKinnon scores two as Avalanche open NHL playoffs with 5-1 win over Stars
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-St. Louis Blues at Winnipeg Jets
Connor’s late goal fuels Jets to 5-3 win over Blues in playoff opener

Top Clips

nbc_pl_wolvesgoal1_250420.jpg
Sarabia’s screamer gives Wolves lead v. Man United
nbc_pl_arsgoal3_250420.jpg
Trossard’s brace gives Arsenal 3-0 lead v. Ipswich
nbc_pl_davisredcard_250420.jpg
Davis sent off for dangerous tackle on Saka

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_figskating_womensfreeskate_250419.jpg
U.S. rolls to World Team Trophy figure skating title, but will 2026 Olympic team event be closer?
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars
MacKinnon scores two as Avalanche open NHL playoffs with 5-1 win over Stars
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-St. Louis Blues at Winnipeg Jets
Connor’s late goal fuels Jets to 5-3 win over Blues in playoff opener

Top Clips

nbc_pl_wolvesgoal1_250420.jpg
Sarabia’s screamer gives Wolves lead v. Man United
nbc_pl_arsgoal3_250420.jpg
Trossard’s brace gives Arsenal 3-0 lead v. Ipswich
nbc_pl_davisredcard_250420.jpg
Davis sent off for dangerous tackle on Saka

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Iwobi drills Fulham 1-0 ahead of Chelsea

April 20, 2025 09:29 AM
The Cottagers take the lead thanks to a poor giveaway from Reece James that opened the door for Alex Iwobi's left-footed effort into the bottom corner of the Chelsea goal.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_wolvesgoal1_250420.jpg
03:04
Sarabia’s screamer gives Wolves lead v. Man United
nbc_pl_arsgoal3_250420.jpg
01:02
Trossard’s brace gives Arsenal 3-0 lead v. Ipswich
nbc_pl_davisredcard_250420.jpg
02:00
Davis sent off for dangerous tackle on Saka
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_250420.jpg
01:08
Martinelli doubles Arsenal’s lead against Ipswich
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_250420.jpg
01:22
Trossard tucks away Arsenal’s opener v. Ipswich
nbc_pl_nevillereport_250420.jpg
03:34
Neville: Liverpool winning title is ‘painful’
nbc_pl_update_250419.jpg
06:50
PL Update: Aston Villa cruise past Newcastle
nbc_pl_watkinsintv_250419.jpg
01:41
Watkins reacts to ‘unbelievable’ win v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_avlnew_250419.jpg
11:59
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Newcastle MWK 33
nbc_pl_onanangoal_250419.jpg
01:54
Onana’s thunderbolt makes it 4-1 for Aston Villa
nbc_pl_owngoal_250419.jpg
01:19
Burn’s own goal gives Villa 3-1 lead v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_maatsengoal_250419.jpg
01:29
Maatsen blasts Aston Villa 2-1 ahead of Newcastle
nbc_pl_schargoal_250419.jpg
01:37
Schar heads Newcastle level with Aston Villa
nbc_pl_watkinsgoal_250419.jpg
01:15
Watkins puts Aston Villa in front after 36 seconds
nbc_pl_brebha_250419.jpg
11:54
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Brighton Matchweek 33
nbc_pl_cpbouhl_250419.jpg
09:33
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Bournemouth MWK 33
nbc_pl_evemc_250419.jpg
09:27
Extended HLs: Everton v. Manchester City MWK 33
nbc_pl_whu_sou_250419.jpg
08:47
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Southampton Matchweek 33
nbc_pl_evemcrecap_250419.jpg
01:52
Takeaways from Manchester City’s win over Everton
nbc_pl_norgaard_250419.jpg
01:00
Norgaard heads Brentford 4-2 ahead of Brighton
nbc_pl_sou_Goal1_250419.jpg
01:39
Ugochukwu drills Southampton level in 93rd minute
nbc_pl_mitomagoal_250419.jpg
49
Mitoma pulls one back for Brighton v. Brentford
nbc_pl_kovacicgoal_250419.jpg
01:20
Kovacic doubles Man City’s lead over Everton
nbc_pl_oreillygoal_250419.jpg
01:15
O’Reilly puts Manchester City 1-0 ahead of Everton
nbc_pl_pedroredcardv2_250419.jpg
02:20
Pedro receives straight red after striking Collins
nbc_pl_wissagoal_250419.jpg
01:14
Wissa nets Brentford’s third against Brighton
nbc_pl_mbeumo2ndgoal_250418.jpg
59
Mbeumo curls Brentford 2-1 in front of Brighton
nbc_pl_whu_goal1_250419.jpg
01:08
Bowen slots home West Ham’s opener v. Southampton
nbc_pl_richardsredcard_250419.jpg
01:29
Richards sent off for second yellow v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_welbeckgoal_250419.jpg
01:12
Welbeck heads Brighton level with Brentford

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_couglintitleist_v2_250416.jpg
01:00
Pro V1 provides optimal ball flight for Coughlin
nbc_golf_ruffelstitleist_v2_250416.jpg
01:00
Titleist ball helps Ruffels get the spin she wants
nbc_golf_vutitleist_v2_250416.jpg
01:00
Vu: Titleist Pro V1x is ‘the ball for me’
nbc_golf_valenzuelatitleist_v2_250416.jpg
01:00
Why Valenzuela switched to the Titleist Pro V1
nbc_golf_kupchotitleist_v2_250416.jpg
54
Titleist ball always reacts the same for Kupcho
nbc_golf_jmeaglerd3_250419.jpg
02:50
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_puntacanahighlights_250419.jpg
02:18
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship Round 3
nbc_golf_jthighlightsreax_250419.jpg
10:01
Thomas ‘owned’ RBC Heritage penalty with integrity
nbc_golf_penske_250419.jpg
01:16
Kim makes big move in third round of RBC Heritage
nbc_golf_rbcheritagerd3_250419.jpg
12:41
Highlights: RBC Heritage 2025, Round 3
nbc_nas_rockingham_250419.jpg
09:56
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Rockingham on The CW
nbc_sx_whatridersaid_250419.jpg
10:27
What riders said after East Rutherford Supercross
nbc_sx_eastruthhl_250419.jpg
19:30
Highlights: Supercross Round 14, East Rutherford
nbc_sx_250recap_250419.jpg
05:53
Hammaker has ‘rock solid’ East Rutherford outing
nbc_sx_450recap_250419.jpg
12:31
Sexton was in command in wire-to-wire victory
nbc_sx_webb_250419.jpg
01:06
Webb ‘mind blown’ at Sexton’s dominance in 450SX
nbc_sx_plessinger_250419.jpg
59
Plessinger’s ‘heart rate got high’ in fifth podium
nbc_sx_sexton_250419.jpg
40
Sexton ‘felt good all day’ in 16-second win
nbc_sx_vialle_250419.jpg
35
Vialle overcomes ‘tough track’ for podium place
nbc_sx_hampshire_250419.jpg
01:05
Hampshire: ‘I was better this weekend’
nbc_sx_hammakerintrv_250419.jpg
45
Hammaker excited about solo hold on red plate
oly_figstaking_pairsfreeskatev4_250419.jpg
07:40
Efimova, Mitrofanov contribute to U.S. title
nbc_golf_pga_justinthomaspenalty_250419.jpg
04:16
Explaining Thomas’ penalty at RBC Heritage
nbc_rugby_englandscottland_250419.jpg
19:17
Six Nations highlights: England 59, Scotland 7
oly_figskating_womensfreeskate_250419.jpg
05:15
Liu wins women’s free skate at World Team Trophy
nbc_pl_mbeumogoal_250419.jpg
01:04
Mbeumo drills Brentford 1-0 in front of Brighton
nbc_rugby_italyfrancehl_250419.jpg
17:02
Six Nations highlights: Italy 21, France 34
nbc_pl_sheamusintvv2_250419.jpg
08:33
Sheamus: Slot has done ‘an incredible job’
nbc_pl_ornstein_250419.jpg
06:28
Ornstein: Maresca ‘appears to be safe’ at Chelsea
nbc_golf_gc_scheffler_250418.jpg
05:50
Scheffler: ‘Little things’ hurt me at RBC Heritage