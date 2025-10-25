Slot reflects on 'disappointing performance'

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2025 - Stop 3 (FInal Day 1) At Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre.
Lani Pallister crushes Katie Ledecky world record, Kate Douglass goes sub-50 as part of WR spree
NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 - Practice
Martinsville Cup starting lineup: William Byron claims pole
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 25 Ole Miss at Oklahoma
Chambliss leads No. 8 Mississippi to 34-26 victory over No. 13 Oklahoma

Top Clips

oly_swm200br_day3_251025.jpg
Corbeau ends Toronto World Cup with triple crown
nbc_cfb_pregame_coach_opening_251025.jpg
Breaking down the CFB coaching carousel
oly_swm100bk_day3_251025.jpg
Kos unstoppable in remarkable 100m backstroke win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2025 - Stop 3 (FInal Day 1) At Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre.
Lani Pallister crushes Katie Ledecky world record, Kate Douglass goes sub-50 as part of WR spree
NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 - Practice
Martinsville Cup starting lineup: William Byron claims pole
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 25 Ole Miss at Oklahoma
Chambliss leads No. 8 Mississippi to 34-26 victory over No. 13 Oklahoma

Top Clips

oly_swm200br_day3_251025.jpg
Corbeau ends Toronto World Cup with triple crown
nbc_cfb_pregame_coach_opening_251025.jpg
Breaking down the CFB coaching carousel
oly_swm100bk_day3_251025.jpg
Kos unstoppable in remarkable 100m backstroke win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Slot reflects on 'disappointing performance'

October 25, 2025 06:05 PM
Arne Slot shares his thoughts on Liverpool's performance in a 3-2 loss to Brentford at the Gtech in Matchweek 9, the team's fourth-straight loss in the Premier League.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_virgilvandijkintrv3_251025.jpg
02:05
Liverpool must face ‘reality’ of their situation
GettyImages-2242941942_copy.jpg
06:34
PL Update: Brentford add to Liverpool’s misery
GettyImages-2243276212_copy.jpg
11:26
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Liverpool Matchweek 9
nbc_pl_brelivpostgame_251025.jpg
55
Liverpool stumble, lose fourth-straight PL match
nbc_pl_livgoal2_251025.jpg
01:05
Salah’s strike gives Liverpool late hope
nbc_pl_bregoal3_251025.jpg
05:37
Thiago’s penalty gives Brentford 3-1 lead
nbc_pl_livgoal1_251025.jpg
01:07
Kerkez gives Liverpool lifeline against Brentford
nbc_pl_bregoal2_251025.jpg
01:06
Schade slots home Brentford’s second v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_amorimpostmatchintrv2_251025_copy.jpg
03:38
Amorim: Manchester United ‘are improving’
nbc_pl_mubhav2_251025.jpg
13:29
Extended HLs: Man United v. Brighton Matchweek 9
nbc_pl_bregoal1_251025.jpg
01:18
Ouattara volleys Brentford 1-0 ahead of Liverpool
nbc_pl_cunhaintv_251025.jpg
01:37
Cunha overjoyed with first goal for Man United
nbc_pl_mubhapostgame_251025.jpg
01:58
Man United ‘feels different’ after 4-2 win
nbc_pl_mugoal4v2_251025.jpg
01:24
Mbeumo rockets Man United 4-2 in front of Brighton
nbc_pl_bhagoal2_251025.jpg
42
Kostoulas heads Brighton within one of Man United
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_251025.jpg
51
Welbeck’s incredible free-kick gives Brighton life
nbc_pl_mugoal3v2_251025.jpg
01:25
Mbeumo nets Man United’s third against Brighton
nbc_pl_newvfulv2_251025.jpg
10:06
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Fulham Matchweek 9
nbc_pl_mugoal2v2_251025.jpg
01:06
Casemiro’s deflected shot doubles Man Utd’s lead
nbc_pl_mugoal1v3_251025.jpg
01:27
Cunha curls Manchester United ahead of Brighton
nbc_pl_sunheroesintvv2_251025.jpg
01:57
Sunderland showed ‘a lot of character’ v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_chesun_251025.jpg
10:58
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Sunderland Matchweek 9
nbc_pl_chesunpostgame_251025.jpg
01:55
Reactions from Sunderland’s shock win over Chelsea
nbc_pl_newgoal2v2_251025.jpg
02:00
Guimaraes’ 90th-minute strike gives Newcastle lead
nbc_pl_sungoal2_251025.jpg
01:48
Talbi stuns Chelsea with 93rd-minute winner
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_251025.jpg
01:26
Lukic heads Fulham level with Newcastle
nbc_pl_newgoal1_251025.jpg
01:05
Murphy’s press gives Newcastle 1-0 lead
nbc_pl_sungoal1_251025.jpg
01:18
Isidor equalizes for Sunderland against Chelsea
nbc_pl_reallovelydayritualspromo_251025.jpg
01:31
Premier League fans celebrate the love of the game
nbc_pl_chegoal1_251025.jpg
01:22
Garnacho drills Chelsea in front of Sunderland

Latest Clips

oly_swm200br_day3_251025.jpg
08:00
Corbeau ends Toronto World Cup with triple crown
nbc_cfb_pregame_coach_opening_251025.jpg
01:45
Breaking down the CFB coaching carousel
oly_swm100bk_day3_251025.jpg
06:43
Kos unstoppable in remarkable 100m backstroke win
oly_sww200bk_day3_251025.jpg
07:29
McKeown shines, sets 200m backstroke world record
oly_sww100bu_day3v2_251025.jpg
05:02
Walsh runs away with 100m butterfly in Toronto
oly_sww800f_day3_251025.jpg
07:03
Pallister shatters 800m freestyle world record
oly_swm400im_day3_251025.jpg
06:07
Casas finishes Toronto World Cup with 400m IM win
nbc_golf_hanwalifeplusrd3_251025.jpg
12:37
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, Round 3
oly_gampb_zoujingyuan_251025.jpg
04:32
Jingyuan captures gold for China in parallel bars
oly_gamv_carlosyulo_251025.jpg
03:28
Yulo captures vault gold at gymnastics worlds
oly_gawbb_zhangqingying_251025.jpg
05:25
Zhang claims first world title on balance beam
oly_gamhb_brodymalone_251025.jpg
06:49
Malone wins second horizontal bar world title
nbc_pl_timhowardpenalty_251025v2.jpg
03:16
Howard takes on the Tennessee women’s soccer team
nbc_pl_westhamanalysis_251025.jpg
03:31
West Ham in a state of peril after loss to Leeds
1920x1080_PaulaMoltzanR.jpg
06:53
Moltzan steams to 2nd in Soelden GS; Shiffrin 4th
oly_fswom_alysaliufree_251025.jpg
08:57
Liu second to Glenn at ISU Grand Prix Cup of China
nbc_nba_phxvslac_251024.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Clippers beat Suns as Harden drops 30
nbc_nba_minvslal_251024.jpg
02:02
HLs: Doncic goes for 49, Lakers wax Timberwolves
nbc_nba_gswvspor_251024.jpg
01:59
HLs: Trail Blazers scorch Warriors in Portland
nbc_nba_utahvssac_251024.jpg
02:01
Highlights: LaVine, Kings hold off Jazz
nbc_nba_detvshouv2_251024.jpg
01:50
HLs: Pistons drop Rockets, spoil KD’s huge night
nbc_nba_wshvsdal_251024.jpg
01:50
HLs: George leads Wizards past Flagg, Mavericks
nbc_nba_sasvsnop_251024.jpg
01:44
HLs: Spurs edge Pelicans in overtime thriller
nbc_nba_pg_atlorlando_251024.jpg
01:59
HLs: Hawks down Magic in thrilling comeback win
nbc_nba_pg_bosnyk_251024.jpg
01:59
Highlights: KAT, Brunson power Knicks past Celtics
nbc_nba_miavsmem_251024.jpg
02:02
HLs: Heat destroy Grizzlies in huge road win
nbc_nba_clevsbkn_251024.jpg
01:57
HLs: Mitchell, Cavs hold off feisty Nets for win
nbc_nas_trucksmville_251024.jpg
11:17
HLs: Truck Series Playoff Race, Martinsville
nbc_hky_robertmorrisnd_251024.jpg
05:45
HLs: Notre Dame rocks Robert Morris in 6-3 win
nbc_nba_milvstor_251024.jpg
02:01
HLs: Bucks battle back against Raptors for win