MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 2024 - Day Four
Paul Waring holds off Tyrrell Hatton, Rory McIlroy to win Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
Kansas City Chiefs v San Francisco 49ers
What NFL games are on today: Week 10 Sunday schedule, scores, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch
NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race
Long: An ‘overwhelmed’ Harper Allgaier sheds tears of joy after her daddy wins NASCAR Xfinity title

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_notredame_leonardcomp_241109.jpg
HLs: Leonard accounts for 3 touchdowns vs. FSU
nbc_cfb_indianamichigan_241109.jpg
HLs: Indiana tops UMich to earn record 10th win
warren_PSU.jpg
Highlights: Penn State routs Washington

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Brothers share Arsenal fandom at PL Fan Fest

November 10, 2024 08:54 AM
This week's Barclays Supporter Spotlight features brothers Denys and Steven Gomez, who proved their fandom by being first in line at the Premier League Nashville Fan Fest.
Up Next
nbc_pl_update_241109.jpg
15:39
PL Update: Liverpool, Brighton score huge wins
nbc_pl_chearspreview_241109.jpg
1:39
Chelsea, Arsenal set for huge matchup
nbc_pl_arneintv_241109.jpg
1:47
Slot discusses historic start to Liverpool tenure
nbc_pl_livavl_241109.jpg
11:08
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Aston Villa MWK 11
nbc_pl_livavlpostgame_241109.jpg
3:44
Slot ‘deserves a ton of credit’ with Liverpool
nbc_pl_livgoal2_241109.jpg
1:31
Salah breaks away and puts Liverpool up 2-0
nbc_pl_pepintvanddiscussion_241109.jpg
1:38
Man City’s squad ‘feels different’ from past teams
nbc_pl_livgoal1_241109.jpg
1:42
Nunez’s brilliant finish puts Liverpool up 1-0
nbc_pl_pepintv_241109.jpg
3:24
Guardiola: Man City’s ways must ‘change’
nbc_pl_bhamcreview_241109.jpg
2:56
What’s next for Man City amid losing streak?
nbc_pl_rileyintv_241109.jpg
1:06
O’Riley reflects on huge victory over Man City
nbc_pl_bhamc_241109.jpg
10:32
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Man City Matchweek 11
