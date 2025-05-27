 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Evansville Courier and Press
IU Indianapolis hires Ben Howlett as coach after dominant run at Division II West Liberty
Isaac Del Toro
Isaac Del Toro just barely maintains Giro d’Italia lead in Stage 16 after Richard Carapaz attacks
Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff jokes about forgotten rackets after opening win at French Open

Top Clips

nbc_pl_funniestmoments_250527.jpg
Funniest moments from the Premier League season
nbc_roto_knickspacers_250527.jpg
Take Brunson to score over 29.5 points in Game 4
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartc_250527.jpg
Isak, Slot headline Premier League awards

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Evansville Courier and Press
IU Indianapolis hires Ben Howlett as coach after dominant run at Division II West Liberty
Isaac Del Toro
Isaac Del Toro just barely maintains Giro d’Italia lead in Stage 16 after Richard Carapaz attacks
Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff jokes about forgotten rackets after opening win at French Open

Top Clips

nbc_pl_funniestmoments_250527.jpg
Funniest moments from the Premier League season
nbc_roto_knickspacers_250527.jpg
Take Brunson to score over 29.5 points in Game 4
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartc_250527.jpg
Isak, Slot headline Premier League awards

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Wood, Huijsen headline PL Data Team of the Season

May 27, 2025 11:13 AM
Leon Osman, Matt Holland, and Leroy Rosenior make their picks for Generation xG's Data Team of the Season, based solely on the metrics.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_funniestmoments_250527.jpg
04:24
Funniest moments from the Premier League season
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartc_250527.jpg
07:38
Isak, Slot headline Premier League awards
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartb_250527.jpg
13:07
Reflecting on Liverpool’s ‘incredible’ title run
nbc_pl_howliverpoolwon_250527.jpg
18:31
How Liverpool won the Premier League
nbc_pl_benchcamplseasonv3_250526.jpg
02:37
Best Bench Cam moments from the 2024-25 PL season
nbc_pl_flekkenbestsaves_250526.jpg
07:49
Flekken’s best saves from 2024-25 Brentford season
nbc_pl_everysalahgoalthisseason_250526.jpg
08:55
Every Salah goal from Liverpool’s 2024-25 season
nbc_pl_2robbies_v2_250525.jpg
10:55
Liverpool lift trophy; recapping a fun PL season
nbc_pl_colwillintv_250525.jpg
02:55
Colwill: ‘There’s so much more to come’ for Blues
nbc_pl_plupdate_250525.jpg
42:46
PL Update: Liverpool hoist trophy at Anfield
nbc_pl_jpwvid_250525.jpg
01:49
Takeaways from Chelsea clinching Champions League
nbc_pl_lowedown_v2_250525.jpg
04:43
Lowe Down: Is Howe the PL manager of the season?
nbc_pl_mw38allgoals_250525.jpg
12:26
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 38
nbc_pl_livtaaemotional_250525.jpg
02:34
Alexander-Arnold’s emotional farewell to Liverpool
nbc_pl_taaintv_250525.jpg
02:18
Trent discusses his emotional final match for Reds
nbc_pl_postgame_vandjikintv_250525.jpg
05:09
Van Dijk: Liverpool ‘fully deserve’ PL title
nbc_pl_new_eve_250525v2.jpg
10:03
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Everton Matchweek 38
nbc_pl_postgame_slotintv_250525.jpg
03:37
Slot opens up on Alexander-Arnold’s exit
nbc_pl_virgilspeech_250525.jpg
01:48
Van Dijk addresses Liverpool faithful at Anfield
nbc_pl_robertsonintv_250525.jpg
02:39
Robertson describes ‘unbelievable’ scenes Anfield
nbc_pl_salahintv_250525.jpg
02:29
Salah: Liverpool ‘means everything’ to me
liverpool_raise_trophy.jpg
20:04
Liverpool lift Premier League trophy as champions
nbc_pl_fulmcihl_250525.jpg
11:00
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Man City Matchweek 38
nbc_pl_manupenaltyv2_250525.jpg
01:38
Eriksen scores, secures win for Manchester United
nbc_pl_bouleihl_250525.jpg
13:09
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Leicester MWK 38
nbc_pl_pitchside_postgamereacs_250525.jpg
03:52
Debating Villa’s disallowed goal v. Man United
nbc_pl_top25goalsoftheseason_250523.jpg
14:42
Top 25 Premier League goals of 2024-25 season
nbc_pl_livvcphilites_250525.jpg
11:14
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Crystal Palace MWK 38
nbc_pl_manuvastonvillaehl_2505025.jpg
14:23
Extended HLs: Man United v. Aston Villa MWK 38
nbc_pl_souars_250525.jpg
12:09
Extended HLs: Southampton v. Arsenal Matchweek 38

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_knickspacers_250527.jpg
01:42
Take Brunson to score over 29.5 points in Game 4
ConnSmytheBets.jpg
02:04
Draisaitl, Barkov are intriguing Conn Smythe bets
nbc_roto_thunderwolves_250527.jpg
01:52
Target over on OKC team total in Game 5 vs. MIN
nbc_fnia_eaglestop5_250527.jpg
06:42
Are the 2024 Eagles a top 5 NFL team of all-time?
nbc_roto_easternfinals_v2_250527.jpg
02:10
Pacers-Knicks series ‘long way from finish line’
nbc_fnia_moreinternationalgms_250527.jpg
06:04
How international games help team bonding
nbc_fnia_purdyextension_250527.jpg
08:42
Purdy ‘is right person’ to lead the 49ers
nbc_fnia_tushpush_250527.jpg
07:57
Dungy ‘disappointed’ to see tush push stay in 2025
nbc_pft_draftbest_football_towns_250527.jpg
08:42
PFT Draft: Best football towns
nbc_pft_jetstushpush_250527.jpg
02:33
How well could Fields pull off tush push for Jets?
nbc_pft_browns_kevinstefanksi_qb_250527.jpg
07:49
Stefanski won’t split Browns’ QB reps evenly
nbc_pft_afcqbpressurecooker_250527.jpg
16:18
Scale of 1-10: AFC QB Pressure Cooker
nbc_pft_rodgers_lockerroom_250527.jpg
06:24
Are Rodgers’ beliefs a locker-room distraction?
nbc_pft_rodgers_steelers_250527.jpg
03:39
Florio: Rodgers has ‘got the hand’ with Steelers
packerswrs.jpg
05:05
Rodgers recalls studs Packers drafted in Rd. 2, 3
nbc_pft_rodgersretiringpacker_250527.jpg
09:08
Rodgers open to retiring as member of Packers
nbc_pft_rodgersnumber_250527.jpg
04:44
What number would Rodgers wear with Steelers?
nbc_pft_rodgershintssteelers_250527.jpg
06:44
Rodgers drops massive hint he’ll play for Steelers
nbc_pft_rodgerssteelersotas_250527.jpg
09:36
Rodgers not expected at Steelers OTAs
nbc_golf_burkowskiromine_250526.jpg
06:05
La Sasso steps up in Individual; watch out for ASU
nbc_golf_lasassointerviewsreax_250526.jpg
08:11
La Sasso seemed unfazed during championship round
nbc_golf_ncaachampionship_250526.jpg
09:11
HLs: NCAA Men’s Individual National Championship
nbc_golf_watervillefeature_250526.jpg
08:51
Veteran Morales uses golf to aid healing journey
nbc_golf_bethann_250526.jpg
10:35
Commissioner Kessler has ‘passion’ for golf, LPGA
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250526.jpg
01:11
Top shots from 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250526.jpg
03:26
Cup drivers recap Charlotte Race won by Chastain
nbc_nas_coke600_250525.jpg
15:32
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte
nbc_golf_gcpodfowlerspieth_250525.jpg
03:00
Do Fowler, Spieth deserve signature invites?
nbc_golf_scottiesoundreax_250525.jpg
03:02
Scheffler’s putting struggles at Charles Schwab
nbc_golf_griffinsoundreax_250525.jpg
05:19
Griffin’s growth continues with Charles Schwab win