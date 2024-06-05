 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Fiesta Bowl-Texas Christian at Michigan
Expanded College Football Playoff will begin with 1st-round game on Dec. 20 in prime time
split_1920_monahan_alrumayyan.jpg
One year after shocking Tour-PIF deal, uncertainty and optimism reign
TOPSHOT-TENNIS-FRA-OPEN-2024
French Open: Mirra Andreeva upsets Aryna Sabalenka, youngest in Slam semi since 1997

Top Clips

nbc_dps_channingfryeinterview_240605.jpg
Frye breaks down Irving’s reactive brilliance
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_240605.jpg
Cowboys ‘are delaying inevitable’ with Prescott
nbc_pl_haalandeverygoal_240605.jpg
All 27 goals in Haaland’s 2023-24 PL season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Fiesta Bowl-Texas Christian at Michigan
Expanded College Football Playoff will begin with 1st-round game on Dec. 20 in prime time
split_1920_monahan_alrumayyan.jpg
One year after shocking Tour-PIF deal, uncertainty and optimism reign
TOPSHOT-TENNIS-FRA-OPEN-2024
French Open: Mirra Andreeva upsets Aryna Sabalenka, youngest in Slam semi since 1997

Top Clips

nbc_dps_channingfryeinterview_240605.jpg
Frye breaks down Irving’s reactive brilliance
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_240605.jpg
Cowboys ‘are delaying inevitable’ with Prescott
nbc_pl_haalandeverygoal_240605.jpg
All 27 goals in Haaland’s 2023-24 PL season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Best signings of 2023-24 Premier League season

June 5, 2024 02:36 PM
From Cole Palmer's under the radar move from Manchester to Stamford Bridge and Declan Rice's blockbuster transfer from West Ham to Arsenal, take a look back at the best signings from the past Premier League season.
Up Next
nbc_pl_haalandeverygoal_240605.jpg
3:35
All 27 goals in Haaland’s 2023-24 PL season
Now Playing
nbc_pl_top25goalsoftheseason_240529.jpg
14:05
Top 25 Premier League goals of 2023-24 season
Now Playing
nbc_pst_facupfinal_240523.jpg
9:53
FA Cup final preview: Man City v. Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pst_champplayofffinal_240523.jpg
11:15
Previewing the EFL Championship playoff-final
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kellywrightparta_240521.jpg
29:20
Celebrating Man City’s ‘unprecedented’ success
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kellynwrightpartb_240521.jpg
15:40
Gauging Klopp’s impact at Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_knwpartc_240521.jpg
6:05
Foden among Kelly & Wrighty award winners
Now Playing
nbc_pl_generationxgpartc_240521.jpg
13:20
Palmer, Robinson in Data Team of the Season
Now Playing
nbc_pl_generationxgparta_240521.jpg
17:29
How Man City outlasted Arsenal in title race
Now Playing
nbc_pl_timbermixedzone_240519.JPG
3:47
Timber upbeat about Arsenal’s future & hunger
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_240519.jpg
10:46
Man City crowned Premier League champions again
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lowedown_240519.jpg
4:27
Lowe Down: Foden proved he’s the best
Now Playing