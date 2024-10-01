 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Aaron Judge
Will anyone hit 74 homers? Even Aaron Judge thinks MLB season record is ‘a little untouchable’
Jannik Sinner
Sinner to play Alcaraz in China Open final and Osaka out with back injury
Mark Few
Gonzaga set to join rebuilt Pac-12, while UTEP goes to Mountain West

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_waiverwireqbs_241001.jpg
Fields a legit fantasy starting QB with Steelers
nbc_ffhh_waiverwirerbsv2_241001.jpg
Dowdle, Johnson solid waiver adds amid RB concerns
nbc_ffhh_waiverwirewrs_241001.jpg
Packers’ Wicks ‘a priority’ on waivers at WR

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Aaron Judge
Will anyone hit 74 homers? Even Aaron Judge thinks MLB season record is ‘a little untouchable’
Jannik Sinner
Sinner to play Alcaraz in China Open final and Osaka out with back injury
Mark Few
Gonzaga set to join rebuilt Pac-12, while UTEP goes to Mountain West

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_waiverwireqbs_241001.jpg
Fields a legit fantasy starting QB with Steelers
nbc_ffhh_waiverwirerbsv2_241001.jpg
Dowdle, Johnson solid waiver adds amid RB concerns
nbc_ffhh_waiverwirewrs_241001.jpg
Packers’ Wicks ‘a priority’ on waivers at WR

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Chelsea's Palmer 'absolutely clinical' v. Brighton

October 1, 2024 12:00 PM
Ian Wright praises Cole Palmer's historic four-goal performance for Chelsea in the Blues' thrilling 4-2 win over Brighton at Stamford Bridge.
Up Next
nbc_pl_genxtotriotoldtrafford_241001.jpg
8:46
How Tottenham ran riot against Manchester United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartb_241001.jpg
15:37
Arsenal ‘need’ Martinelli to be in form to contend
Now Playing
SUPERIOR__Spurs_outclass_Man_Utd_at_Old_Trafford___PL_RAW_Custom_Image_m754478_copy.jpg
7:25
PL RAW: Superior Spurs surprise Man United in rout
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bestsaves_241001.jpg
2:14
Top PL saves from Matchweek 6 (2024-25)
Now Playing
nbc_pl_genxunited_241001.jpg
7:30
Examining Man United’s tactical shape v. Tottenham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_update_240930.jpg
6:20
PL Update: Bournemouth upend Southampton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_tactics_240930.jpg
1:45
Spurs expose Man United’s undisciplined defending
Now Playing
nbc_pl_petersintv_240930.jpg
3:39
Martin ‘hurt’ by lack of effort v. Cherries
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bousou_240930.jpg
11:19
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Southampton MWK 6
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bousoupostmatch_240930.jpg
3:24
Will Southampton be able to avoid relegation?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_sougoal1_240930.jpg
1:01
Harwood-Bellis pulls one back v. Bournemouth
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bougoal3_240930.jpg
1:20
Semenyo drills Bournemouth 3-0 in front of Saints
Now Playing